The CH has been one of the most aggressive teams since the start of the season

Michaël Petit
The CH has been one of the most aggressive teams since the start of the season
Credit: RDS

As we know, the Montreal Canadiens have needed help on their top-6 line for quite some time now.

The addition of Chris Kreider certainly helps in that regard, but they're still missing a true second-line center.

There have been several rumors about this over the past year, but the Habs seem to be waiting for the perfect deal.

However, it's not for lack of willingness.

According to insider Chris Johnston, the Habs are looking for help and are being quite aggressive in addressing this need.

As Johnston points out, the Habs have plenty of assets to offer in exchange for a second-line center, whether it's established young players, prospects, or draft picks.

Frank Seravalli also added to this in a recent article (Sportsnet), noting that the Habs have been one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market since the start of the season.

Clearly, the Habs want to improve.

However, as we know, management wasn't in panic mode and didn't want to pull the trigger on just anyone: They want the right player and the right deal.

That said, with Suzuki out for at least two weeks, we can expect the Habs to be even more aggressive in their search for a second-line center (or even a first-line center until the captain returns).

I have a strong feeling that Kent Hughes is cooking something up for us and that it could come to fruition sooner rather than later.


In a nutshell

– The Rocket opens the scoring in the second period.

– That's hilarious! In Montreal, they're willing to do anything to get Suzuki back as soon as possible.

– Great pass by L.J. Mooney on that goal.

– Stay tuned.

– Dustin Byfuglien opens up about his decision to leave the world of hockey.

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