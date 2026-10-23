The CH has been one of the most aggressive teams since the start of the season

As we know, the Montreal Canadiens have needed help on their top-6 line for quite some time now.

The addition of Chris Kreider certainly helps in that regard, but they're still missing a true second-line center.

There have been several rumors about this over the past year, but the Habs seem to be waiting for the perfect deal.

However, it's not for lack of willingness.

According to insider Chris Johnston, the Habs are looking for help and are being quite aggressive in addressing this need.

Chris Johnston: The Canadiens…have been looking for help for their top six…and they've been pretty aggressive; they also have a number of assets—whether draft picks, prospects, or even young roster players—to make a trade of this type – Early Trading (10/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 23, 2026

As Johnston points out, the Habs have plenty of assets to offer in exchange for a second-line center, whether it's established young players, prospects, or draft picks.

Frank Seravalli also added to this in a recent article (Sportsnet), noting that the Habs have been one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market since the start of the season.

Frank Seravalli: The Canadiens have taken one of the most aggressive stances on the trade market to start the season; the early-season performances of some of their young players have the Canadiens internally weighing how aggressive they want to be – Sportsnet (10/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 24, 2026

Clearly, the Habs want to improve.

However, as we know, management wasn't in panic mode and didn't want to pull the trigger on just anyone: They want the right player and the right deal.

That said, with Suzuki out for at least two weeks, we can expect the Habs to be even more aggressive in their search for a second-line center (or even a first-line center until the captain returns).

I have a strong feeling that Kent Hughes is cooking something up for us and that it could come to fruition sooner rather than later.

In a nutshell

– The Rocket opens the scoring in the second period.

Beebs makes it 1-0!

Berard opens the scoring in Laval https://t.co/uNFv7SihEU — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 24, 2026

– That's hilarious! In Montreal, they're willing to do anything to get Suzuki back as soon as possible.

– Great pass by L.J. Mooney on that goal.

That feed from L.J. Mooney. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 24, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Nick Kypreos: The Mammoth aren't convinced that Karel Vejmelka is the No. 1 goaltender who can get them through the [playoffs]; if a trade can be made here to bring in…someone with experience…Vejmelka would become a tradable asset – Sportsnet (10/22)

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NHLRR: The Mammoth had been one of the teams linked to Connor Hellebuyck; it's unclear what other targets they might consider — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 23, 2026

– Dustin Byfuglien opens up about his decision to leave the world of hockey.