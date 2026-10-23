Marco Marciano: His official title with the CH has changed

In early 2026, Éric Raymond lost his job as the Canadiens' goaltending coach. At the time, the team's goaltenders were struggling… so they brought in Marco Marciano to replace him.

Marciano, who had been in Laval, joined the big club on an interim basis.

And following Marciano's arrival, things got back on track in front of the net for the Habs. Jakub Dobes reached an exceptional level and led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals, and he repeatedly emphasized just how important Marciano had been to him.

It therefore made sense that Marciano would, sooner or later, end up getting the job for good. And after a few months, the Canadiens officially changed their goaltending coach's title.

On the club's official website, the word “interim” is no longer there. He is now simply the “goaltending coach.”

The Montreal Canadiens have dropped the “Interim” tag from Marco Marciano's role as Goaltending Coach.

I think it had been evident for a while that this was the direction they were heading, but it's now official. — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) October 23, 2026

It should be noted, however, that the Canadiens have not made an official announcement to that effect. That said, the update on the club's website confirms that the change itself is official.

In reality, it had already been clear for quite some time that he was here to stay. Perhaps the club simply didn't bother to formalize something that was already pretty much a done deal.

It's likely that Marciano, in addition to assisting Jacob Fowler (who is currently the team's top goaltender), will be tasked with helping Jakub Dobes get back on track over the coming weeks. We know that Dobes is very close to his coach, and Marciano will need to figure out how to help his protégé turn his season around.

We saw it clearly last year: just because Dobes is going through a slump doesn't mean he can't bounce back. His 2025–26 season has been a roller coaster, and it will be up to Marciano and Dobes to find solutions.

In a Nutshell

– Phew.

Shocker! #Not — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 23, 2026

– What do you think?

Adding fuel—necessary or not—to the fire. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 23, 2026

– Interesting.