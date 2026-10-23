Exclusive Photos: Nick Suzuki Has (Already) Started Skating Again

Nick Suzuki is injured. You know that.

But this morning, our colleague Patrick Guillet took the time to head to Brossard to see if any injured players would be on the ice. And he saw the captain, Nick Suzuki.

So Suzuki didn't make the trip to Chicago. Will he be in Winnipeg for the road game, even if he doesn't play?

As a reminder, the captain didn't travel with the team to Chicago #gohabsgo https://t.co/JVnoaNrYlA — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 23, 2026

Obviously, since the injury is to one hand, he had no trouble skating. But he was holding a left-handed stick, likely because his left hand can't grip a stick.

This doesn't change his recovery timeline at all, since the hand injury doesn't prevent him from skating and staying in shape. His 25-minute session is still a step in the right direction.

Keep in mind that tonight, Oliver Kapanen will take his place on the first line and on the Canadiens' first power-play unit.

It won't be the same, of course.

Will the Canadiens be able to hold their own for two to four weeks (if the original timeline remains unchanged) while the captain takes the time to heal?

We'll see.

The team's other injured players are Ivan Demidov, Samuel Montembeault, Mike Matheson, and Florian Xhekaj. The latter two traveled to Chicago and practiced with the team yesterday.

Will they play soon? It's possible.

In a Nutshell

– Oh?

The Blue Jays need to fix their mistake. https://t.co/qJeTdeP1Nh https://t.co/9pBq4SoPkV — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 23, 2026

– The Sharks are looking to make a move. [Ratings]

– Stay tuned for updates.