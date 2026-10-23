David Reinbacher: He has to stay in the NHL—period (according to Anthony Martineau)

Anthony Martineau rarely disagrees with the CH's decisions.

But today, while appearing on the Sick Podcast, he lost his cool over the David Reinbacher situation.

In his view, the Austrian no longer belongs in the AHL. It's the NHL—period.

David Reinbacher has nothing left to prove with the Laval Rocket! #lesickpodcast #sickmedia @TonyMarinaro @Antho_Martineau https://t.co/HHNNynDrsM — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 23, 2026

The reporter says that having him play 8–10 minutes in the big league will be more beneficial to his development than having him play about 20 minutes in the AHL.

The issue is no longer which league he'll play in most. The issue is that he needs to play in the league with the best players and opponents so he can learn the ropes. And obviously, it's in the NHL that he'll be able to face the best forwards in the world.

Martineau wonders why the Habs drafted him so early in 2023 if they aren't willing to cut him some slack and let him play. Because he's still very young, and he's going to make mistakes.

Among all the players selected in the first round in 2023, he ranks eighth in fewest games played in the big league (3).

And the seven players behind him haven't played a single game in the Bettman league. For a fifth overall pick, that's pretty concerning.

Personally, I think he was one of the best defensemen at camp, and like everyone else, he was probably surprised to be cut. Did that dent his confidence a little? Did he wonder what he needed to do to earn his spot on the Habs' defensive corps?

He shouldn't lose confidence—his chance will come. But the next time he's called up by the big club, he'd better not get sent back down, honestly. The worst thing is to keep sending him back and forth…

With Mike Matheson's return, however, that will have to wait.

In a Nutshell

– I dare to hope.

Nick Kypreos: Re: Canucks—There was an attempt to push for an Elias Pettersson trade in the summer, but nothing came close as many waited on Dylan Larkin instead – Sportsnet (10/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 24, 2026

– Oh, really?

David Pagnotta: Re: Bruins: They're one of the teams that have shown interest in Simon Edvinsson – DFO Insider (10/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 23, 2026

– Worth a read.

It's all about the shots! Read it here https://t.co/qUHazPYA1g — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 22, 2026

– That's great.

The @rosesmtlfc have won the Fans' Shield! https://t.co/O3SbvCLcEp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 24, 2026

– Big game.