Connor Hellebuyck is expected to continue his career in New Jersey

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to continue his career in New Jersey
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

In the last hour, we learned that goaltender Connor Hellebyuck's wish to be traded would likely be granted fairly quickly after all.

And now, Elliotte Friedman has not only confirmed that a trade is in the works for the Jets, but he's also brought up the New Jersey Devils.

And now, the Devils' name is popping up everywhere.

Martin Brodeur's Devils traded Jakob Markstrom and are looking to win hockey games. With all due respect to Jake Allen, they needed some reinforcements.

Will the American goaltender be the right man for the job in Newark? Stay tuned.

What we do know, however, is that New Jersey is in the United States and that the Devils have Jack Hughes on their roster. They could have Quinn Hughes in 2027, if the stars align.

That's worth noting, though.

The trade—which could involve one to three teams to keep everyone happy and stay within the salary cap—will put an end to a never-ending saga.

And it could mean that Hellebuyck would be booed in Manitoba on November 10.

Details to follow…

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