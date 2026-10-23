A $2 million game for Chris Kreider, with Anthony Marcotte providing commentary, and the Jakub Dobes case

Chris Kreider signed a contract with the Canadiens worth $2.15 million guaranteed. His contract also includes bonuses.

Since the player left $4 million in guaranteed money on the table in Anaheim, he signed a contract with certain bonuses that are relatively easy to earn to help the Canadiens.

The bonuses can be carried over to the following year's salary cap, if necessary. This gives the Habs some flexibility.

One of the player's bonuses is that, upon playing his 10th game of the season, he'll receive $2 million. And that game is taking place tonight.

Barring an injury (we've seen that even Nick Suzuki can get injured before his 10th game of the season, which means it can happen to anyone), this has always been an easily attainable milestone for the veteran.

The other bonuses ($250,000 after his 10th goal, $250,000 after his 20th goal, $250,000 after his 30th goal, and $500,000 after his 40th goal) won't all be reached by a player who has one goal in nine games—though he's not playing badly by any means.

However, after his next game, he'll already be in the black compared to what he left on the table by agreeing to terminate his contract with the Ducks amid the Leo Carlsson situation.

Anthony Marcotte Back to Commentary

You know Anthony Marcotte loves calling hockey games. He makes no secret of it.

The commentator, who has primarily covered the QMJHL and the AHL in recent years, announced that he'll be returning to his first love by calling junior hockey games this season. He'll be on mainly Wednesday evenings on TVA Sports.

I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be calling @QMJHL games for @TVASports! A new Wednesday night fixture! I can't tell you how excited I am to start calling hockey again!

https://t.co/mOJ6lDeUAX — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 23, 2026

Good news: he's an excellent play-by-play announcer. And this puts the spotlight on local players.

As announced by the network, there will be 19 QMJHL games broadcast on TVA Sports throughout the season. Ann-Sophie Bettez will provide analysis, and Justine St-Martin will host the shows.

We imagine this isn't the Wednesday slot Marcotte was originally hoping for (I'm referring to Canadiens and NHL hockey on Prime), but he'll be back to calling hockey games more regularly now that he's no longer with the Rocket.

All the better.

Stéphane Waite's advice to Jakub Dobes

The most talked-about name on the Canadiens since the start of the season has been Jakub Dobes. And you know as well as I do that it's not for the right reasons.

But now Stéphane Waite (98.5 Sports), as a former goaltending coach for the Habs, has offered some advice to the goaltender. If he were still in his role as goaltending coach, he'd tell him…

“Jakub, just do your job: stop pucks.” – Stéphane Waite

Without Nick Suzuki, everyone's going to have to pull together. Centers will have to take on more, but everyone's going to have to do their job a little better.

Because right now, the Habs can't afford to leave points on the table anymore. And they can't afford to keep playing guys who are underperforming on the ice and who refuse to own up to their mistakes in front of the media.

In a nutshell

– Makes sense.

And the Guardians don't want to let him go. https://t.co/gmH9wcb9uM https://t.co/fmQJLwaR5K — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 23, 2026

– Phew.

Senators lose red-hot Linus Ullmark for seven to 14 days, turn to Samuel Ersson

Ottawa Citizen https://t.co/t0Zrqlg1BL via @ottawacitizen #Sens #ottsports #ottnews #Ottawa #GoSensGo — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 23, 2026

– Must-read.

NEW on @TheAthletic:

Gavin McKenna, Alexis Lafrenière, Guy Lafleur… the age-old debate about ice time for young phenoms in their rookie year. It's a delicate balance, but it's hardly unprecedented.

(Read for free)

https://t.co/ZWlItfp7GK — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 23, 2026

– That makes sense.