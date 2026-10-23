5-on-5: The CH allows its opponents the fewest scoring chances

Michaël Petit
5-on-5: The CH allows its opponents the fewest scoring chances
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

This season has been pretty tough for the Montreal Canadiens.

Jakub Dobes isn't living up to expectations, and there are several injured players. And as we all know, the Habs will have to make do without their captain, Nick Suzuki, for at least two weeks.

Suzuki's absence will also complicate things on defense.

However, even though the Habs are giving up a lot of goals (34 goals allowed in just nine games), the team is doing very well at five-on-five.

As Anthony Martineau pointed out in a recent tweet, the Habs lead the NHL in the fewest scoring chances allowed at five-on-five.

It's quite surprising, especially when you look at the goals allowed. It's easy to assume that the Habs must be giving up a lot of scoring chances.

Thanks to this advanced statistic (SCA, Scoring Chances Against), we can see that the problem isn't the defensive play, but rather Jakub Dobes's performance. It really isn't easy for the Czech goaltender.

With a goals-against average of 4.47 and a save percentage of 0.847, he's clearly not the same Dobes we saw in the last playoffs.

At least Jacob Fowler is playing very well (2.16 goals-against average). His save percentage of 0.900 (combined with his very good goals-against average), however, suggests that he isn't facing many shots. This is further evidence that the Habs aren't allowing many scoring chances.

This advanced statistic is all the more surprising given that Kaiden Guhle missed the start of the season and Mike Matheson has also missed games. With a healthy defensive corps, the Habs can still count on a solid defensive unit when they're at full strength.

I'm really looking forward to seeing how the Habs will fare without their captain.


In a nutshell

– Very interesting.

– Too bad. Luke Mittelstadt will have an “A” on his jersey tonight, and the Rocket will try to win their seventh straight game.

– A major loss for the Oilers. Could the team be interested in Samuel Montembeault?

– That's truly incredible.

– Check this out.

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