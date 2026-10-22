Yankees: Luis Garcia Jr. Could Play Second Base in 2027

Needing reinforcements at third base and behind the plate, the New York Yankees acquired Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals at the most recent trade deadline. All of this so he could play first base, even though Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt were already in those positions.

This means the Yankees still have a surplus at third base heading into the 2027 season—even if Goldy is no longer on the roster.

And that's why, during a media session yesterday (Wednesday), manager Aaron Boone said it's possible that Garcia Jr. could play some second base next year.

Yankees Notes: Giancarlo Stanton's status, Luis Garcia Jr. is a possibility at second base https://t.co/wlB0wxVlAm — SNY (@SNYtv) October 21, 2026

That would solve quite a few problems in the Bronx, since with Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s departure and the surplus at first base, the Yankees were left with a problem in the infield.

Admittedly, Garcia won't be as solid defensively at second base. In fact, the 26-year-old posted +2 defensive runs saved and +3 above-average outs in 985 and two-thirds innings at first base this year. Conversely, he posted a dismal -29 DRS and -18 OAA in 4,189 career innings at second base.

However, it wasn't defense that sank the Big Apple's team in 2026, but rather a lack of offense. And having García in the lineup at a position other than first base would help spark a strong comeback in that area.

After joining the Yankees, García batted .264 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 43 regular-season games. He then added four hits and a home run during the postseason.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.