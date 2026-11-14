Teruaki Sato: The Blue Jays are among the teams “that like him”

The free-agent market this winter isn't exactly teeming with big names. We know Tarik Skubal is stealing the show… but beyond that, things are pretty quiet.

And among position players, it's really nothing to write home about.

So right now, we're wondering who will be the most sought-after hitter on the market. And more and more, the name Teruaki Sato is starting to get people talking.

The Japanese player, who has been dominant in Japan for the past two years, is seen as a guy with quite a bit of power. And it's safe to say that the success of Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto in 2026 reassures teams about Sato, who bears a striking resemblance to those two players.

And according to Bob Nightengale, that makes Sato the top position player target for many teams. We're talking about the Yankees, Phillies, Mets, and Padres, among others.

Teruaki Sato is the top position player choice for the Phillies, Yankees, Mets, and Padres, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/uVgFTRFq9i — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 13, 2026

But of course, we know other clubs will be keeping a close eye on the situation. And Mitch Bannon, writing for The Athletic, has confirmed that the Blue Jays are interested in the Japanese player.

They're aware that he comes with some risk, but there's interest.

One more from the GM Meetings: #BlueJays' interest in the Japanese market, what their pitch might be, and insight from Okamoto: https://t.co/yinv2u7eto — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 14, 2026

Bannon notes, however, that Sato would be a somewhat unusual acquisition for the Jays, given that he often tends to swing wildly and his defense is a real question mark.

And we know the Jays place a lot of importance on defense.

It's worth noting that Sato, even though he primarily played third base in Japan, won't necessarily play the No. 5 spot in the Majors. Scouts across the league expect him to play in the outfield instead.

Scouts say 3B/OF Teruaki Sato will likely play in the outfield if he signs with an MLB team, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/oGS74NDcxm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 13, 2026

In reality, this gives the Jays a chance to sign him, given that Okamoto is the team's go-to third baseman. If they believe they can mask his defensive shortcomings by placing him in a corner of the outfield, there might be a way to fit him into Toronto's plans.

We'll see if that actually happens now.

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