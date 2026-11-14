When MLB Tries to Pit Fans Against Players

Are you tired of not being able to watch the Blue Jays on MLB TV? Rob Manfred has a solution—but only on his terms.

In a recent social media post, MLB outlined a plan that was sent to the players in an effort to avoid a lockout.

And to put it mildly, Major League Baseball has decided to take an approach aimed at pleasing fans and winning their sympathy.

Basically, MLB is arguing that fans want a league where all teams have a fair chance and where there are no longer any territorial restrictions on games.

For example: in Quebec, on MLB TV, you can't watch Blue Jays games.

And now Major League Baseball has decided to link this to the implementation of a salary cap for players.

Baseball fans have repeatedly told us they have two issues with the game today: blackouts and fairness . We're proposing to make three major changes to baseball: 1. Entering into a partnership with players where all revenues generated are split 50/50 between the teams… pic.twitter.com/GgeKshvFmN — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2026

At first glance, fans who want a salary cap will think that everything in MLB's message is positive and that this is how it should be.

But in reality, in my view, it's mainly the MLB that's trying to pit fans against players. It's like parents who are getting divorced and dragging the kids into the whole thing.

MLB is aware that fans don't like TV blackouts. But it only wants to eliminate them if the players agree to a salary cap.

That's a real bummer for the fans.

Why is that? Probably because, even if revenue were split 50/50, MLB would make more money, which would allow them to eliminate the blackouts.

It's always about money.

I also don't like the idea of TV revenue being split equally among the league's 30 teams. If one club makes money, does it have to share it with the others?

Should a company that makes more money have its spending limited and be required to give some to smaller teams to help them reach the salary floor? In what other area of business does it work that way?

MLB has issues it needs to correct in terms of spending, but once again, a salary cap won't fix that. The Yankees and Dodgers should spend more because they generate more money. Popular teams in big markets should be able to reinvest as much money as possible back into their clubs. If a fan is… https://t.co/1iKo2eucGF — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 13, 2026

It's worth noting that players aren't happy with Major League Baseball's proposal. Jameson Taillon (who is a free agent) has publicly spoken out against MLB's new proposal, which he believes is simply a way for the league to make money at the players' expense.

Pitting fans against the players (even before the lockout has begun) isn't in his best interest.

This is comically bad. They're being very careful and selective about what they're saying and showing, and how they're delivering it. This is going to get ugly if they're trying to sway fan and public support weeks before they even lock us out. At the end of the day, they want to drive down… — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) November 13, 2026

Remember that on December 1, the collective bargaining agreement will expire. At that point, the owners will lock out the players.

We don't expect serious negotiations to begin until February in an effort to find common ground.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.