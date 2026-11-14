When MLB Tries to Pit Fans Against Players
Are you tired of not being able to watch the Blue Jays on MLB TV? Rob Manfred has a solution—but only on his terms.
In a recent social media post, MLB outlined a plan that was sent to the players in an effort to avoid a lockout.
And to put it mildly, Major League Baseball has decided to take an approach aimed at pleasing fans and winning their sympathy.
Basically, MLB is arguing that fans want a league where all teams have a fair chance and where there are no longer any territorial restrictions on games.
For example: in Quebec, on MLB TV, you can't watch Blue Jays games.
And now Major League Baseball has decided to link this to the implementation of a salary cap for players.
At first glance, fans who want a salary cap will think that everything in MLB's message is positive and that this is how it should be.
But in reality, in my view, it's mainly the MLB that's trying to pit fans against players. It's like parents who are getting divorced and dragging the kids into the whole thing.
MLB is aware that fans don't like TV blackouts. But it only wants to eliminate them if the players agree to a salary cap.
That's a real bummer for the fans.
Why is that? Probably because, even if revenue were split 50/50, MLB would make more money, which would allow them to eliminate the blackouts.
It's always about money.
I also don't like the idea of TV revenue being split equally among the league's 30 teams. If one club makes money, does it have to share it with the others?
Should a company that makes more money have its spending limited and be required to give some to smaller teams to help them reach the salary floor? In what other area of business does it work that way?
It's worth noting that players aren't happy with Major League Baseball's proposal. Jameson Taillon (who is a free agent) has publicly spoken out against MLB's new proposal, which he believes is simply a way for the league to make money at the players' expense.
Pitting fans against the players (even before the lockout has begun) isn't in his best interest.
Remember that on December 1, the collective bargaining agreement will expire. At that point, the owners will lock out the players.
We don't expect serious negotiations to begin until February in an effort to find common ground.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.