Corey Seager is reportedly open to leaving Texas

A 12-season Major League veteran, Corey Seager is reportedly open to continuing his career elsewhere. A shortstop with an unconventional build, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native won't be moving just anywhere—let's be clear about that.

The Texas Rangers therefore have free rein to test the market to gauge Seager's value. Selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers as their first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2012 draft, the 6-foot-4 athlete has had a solid career so far. Seager spent his first seven seasons under the California sun before heading to Arlington, Texas, in 2022.

In his first three seasons in Texas, Seager represented the Rangers in the All-Star Game. In 2016, while playing for the Dodgers, he won the National League Rookie of the Year award.

Last season, the Rangers battled it out until the very end with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and a spot in the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, they ran out of steam and failed to reach their goals. It's worth noting that this division was by far the weakest in terms of team performance.

Corey Seager would be open to approving a trade IF it were to a team that was the “right fit,” according to @Alden_Gonzalez (https://t.co/90QW4s5byp) pic.twitter.com/IoSeqNNASK — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 13, 2026

Ever since winning the World Series in the fall of 2023, the Rangers have been struggling to find their footing, and a veteran like Corey Seager must be getting a little tired of seeing his organization tread water. A change of scenery would surely do him a world of good. At 32, he still has plenty of good baseball left in him and could help a team better positioned than the Rangers achieve success for years to come.

Given that the market for shortstops is always more complex due to the importance of the position, teams looking for the player who will make a difference must act with tact and intuition.

In fact, former pitcher Jake Peavy sees him playing in a New York Yankees uniform and thriving there.

Jake Peavy on Corey Seager's potential fit with the Yankees: “You put him in that ballpark, he could win MVP if he's healthy.” pic.twitter.com/iaQi12gFk0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 13, 2026

Because of his unusual build, Seager isn't the type of player who makes the “Plays of the Week” with spectacular defensive plays. However, over time, he has proven that he can be reliable at his position and make a difference with the bat.

His career .284 batting average puts him in a solid category, and he's capable of hitting for power, as evidenced by his 241 home runs since his debut with the Dodgers. He has hit more than 20 home runs in a season on seven occasions. In his first three seasons with Texas, he hit 30 or more home runs each year. This is still quite rare for a player at his position.

Corey Seager could certainly be of interest to several teams looking to turn their fortunes around and become more competitive. Under contract with the Rangers through 2031 on a 10-season deal worth $325 million, Seager will become a free agent in 2032. Any team interested in acquiring him will therefore need to be prepared to pay him a substantial salary.

At 32, he's no longer a young player, but he could prove to be a solid acquisition for an established or up-and-coming club.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.