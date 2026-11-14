MLB in Brief: No News on Ketel Marte | The Elly De La Cruz Story

No News on Ketel Marte

He's been heavily linked to the Blue Jays in recent hours, and that's sparked some buzz, but the source isn't credible. We're not saying it won't happen, but right now, it's not imminent… and reporters are setting the record straight.

The latest as of this week was that the Blue Jays had some interest in Ketel Marte as they look to improve their lineup. Marte would have to approve any trade. Arizona's asking price is said to be high. I don't get the impression there's been any new development on that front as of Saturday morning. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 14, 2026

Hearing there's nothing new on the @Dbacks Ketel Marte trade front today. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) November 14, 2026

Elly De La Cruz is expected to stay

Don't expect a trade this winter.

The industry consensus is that the Reds will NOT trade Elly De La Cruz this winter, per @A_Jude (https://t.co/ifDTrImxSO) pic.twitter.com/DXcGIUyQJA — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 14, 2026

Same goes for Logan Webb.

The #SFGiants continue to reject trade offers for Logan Webb: https://t.co/luQVacGaVX pic.twitter.com/pqKcxn32g5 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 14, 2026

Devin Williams, the closer

Now they need to build a bullpen around him.

Sources: The Mets view Devin Williams as their closer in 2027 and are currently looking for high-leverage relief pitchers to build around him in the bullpen. For FanSided: https://t.co/fxrjNokAi9 — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) November 14, 2026

The Braves want more

The rotation needs help.

Notes w/ @Ken_Rosenthal:

— The Red Sox are acting the way a big-market team with a good farm system should

— The Brewers are mulling 1B options

— The Braves are just getting started

— Notes on Jazz Chisholm Jr., Antonio Senzatela, two-way player Zach Plesac, and Kris Bubic https://t.co/avle42AECB — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 14, 2026

Brandon Marsh undergoes wrist surgery

His offseason is expected to proceed as normal.

An update from the Phillies on Brandon Marsh: Marsh underwent successful surgery to remove a carpal boss from his left wrist on Oct. 14 in Arizona. Marsh is expected to have a normal offseason, the team said. A source said Marsh has already resumed workouts following the minor surgery. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) November 13, 2026

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