MLB in Brief: No News on Ketel Marte | The Elly De La Cruz Story

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: No News on Ketel Marte | The Elly De La Cruz Story
Credit: Arizona Sports

No News on Ketel Marte

He's been heavily linked to the Blue Jays in recent hours, and that's sparked some buzz, but the source isn't credible. We're not saying it won't happen, but right now, it's not imminent… and reporters are setting the record straight.

Elly De La Cruz is expected to stay

Don't expect a trade this winter.

Same goes for Logan Webb.

Devin Williams, the closer

Now they need to build a bullpen around him.

The Braves want more

The rotation needs help.

Brandon Marsh undergoes wrist surgery

His offseason is expected to proceed as normal.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

Share this post

facebook icon twitter icon linkedin icon
Copied!

Popular posts