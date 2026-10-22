VIDEO: Arber Xhekaj was hit… by a man on an electric scooter

Marc-Olivier Cook
VIDEO: Arber Xhekaj was hit… by a man on an electric scooter
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

The Canadiens players and car accidents—they go hand in hand.

Emil Heineman getting hit by a car in Salt Lake City, Jacob Fowler getting hit by a car in Belleville…

We can add Arber Xhekaj's name to the list, too!

A video is currently circulating on social media showing a man speaking with the sheriff. In the video, the man says he struck Arber Xhekaj (who was on his bike) while riding an electric scooter on a bridge in Montreal.

The result?

Arber has scrapes on his knuckles… while the man filming found the whole thing pretty funny. At least he apologized (and the two took the time to laugh it off together):

You can see Arber smiling in the video, and it's clear he doesn't seem too bothered by his little injury.

Let's be clear: this isn't the kind of minor injury that's going to faze the Sheriff, who is (or rather, was) used to going toe-to-toe with the toughest guys in the National League.

But, in the end, it's a good thing that this particular collision didn't have a major impact on Arber's health.

Accidents happen… and with the Canadiens' players dropping like flies since the start of the season, it would have been disappointing to lose another one because of a guy who had trouble riding his scooter like a normal person.

At least it'll make for a good story—for both Arber and the man in the video! 


In a nutshell

– Well done!

– Amazing.

– That's funny.

– News from MLB.

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