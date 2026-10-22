The Canadiens’ center line is terrible

We already knew the Canadiens lacked depth at center.

But with Nick Suzuki now sidelined, the problem takes on a whole new dimension.

Let's just say it's not exactly a dream scenario.

In a recent episode of the “Sortie de zone” podcast, they actually raised a rather concerning point regarding the team's roster construction.

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The Canadiens are a good team, but their center position practically rests on the shoulders of a single player.

Suzuki.

Behind him are mostly players who would normally be better suited for a third or fourth line. And it's hard to argue with that analysis.

With Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook, Phillip Danault, and Jake Evans as center options, the Habs find themselves in a situation that's far from ideal.

Mind you, these aren't necessarily bad players. Some even fulfill their usual roles very well. But there's a huge difference between being a good supporting player and having to replace Nick Suzuki.

Let's be honest: none of these four players represents a real long-term solution for leading a first line. That's where the problem gets serious.

For quite some time now, there's been talk about the need for Kent Hughes to acquire another top-tier center. Yet the Canadiens still find themselves in this situation.

It was only a matter of time before an injury to Suzuki would eventually expose this lack of depth. On the podcast, they also point out that a six- or eight-point deficit in the standings can quickly become difficult to overcome. And that's far from an exaggeration.

In such a competitive race for the playoffs, a few bad weeks can do a world of damage.

Personally, I find it concerning that a team with such high ambitions still relies so heavily on a single player at such a crucial position. Obviously, no one could have predicted exactly when Suzuki would get injured.

But the lack of depth has been a known issue for a long time. The Habs will now have to find a way to win without their captain.

This time, Kent Hughes won't be able to count on Suzuki to mask the weaknesses of his center line.

In a nutshell

– Time flies.

The Habs' lineup from their last game without Nick Suzuki, on April 6, 2019… #GoHabsGo https://t.co/NYIDKJED35 — RDS (@RDSca) October 22, 2026

– Spectacular!

YAROSLAV ASKAROV WITH THE SAVE OF THE YEAR!! https://t.co/UeNQPj9sg8 — NHL (@NHL_FR) October 23, 2026

– More bad news for the Rams.