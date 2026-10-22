MLB in Brief: John Schneider Under Fire | Aaron Boone Speaks Out
John Schneider Under Threat
During last year's World Series, the manager witnessed an Ohio bettor crossing the line.
Ohio bettor banned over alleged threats directed at Blue Jays manager John Schneider, via @longleysunsport https://t.co/CIOILSDZE5
— Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) October 21, 2026
Team owners could spend more
Indeed.
Jeff Passan believes there are MLB owners and teams that could be spending more.
“There are a lot of people and a lot of teams that could be spending more of the money they have right now.”https://t.co/dgSdhHR87v
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 21, 2026
Dalton Rushing undergoes elbow surgery
Nine months without catching: that's what lies ahead for him.
Dalton Rushing is undergoing a hybrid internal brace procedure on his right elbow that will keep him from catching for nine months, a source confirmed. He could return to hitting before then. @maddie_m_lee broke the story.
— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 21, 2026
Aaron Boone Explains Himself
He doesn't criticize his players publicly so as not to give fuel to the haters.
“That's not leadership. That's me giving red meat to people who want to be upset with someone.” – Aaron Boone, on why he generally avoids criticizing players in public.
— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 22, 2026
The Royce Lewis Case
Can he regain his dominance?
Fan Enthusiasm
People in Milwaukee are thrilled with the Brewers' success.
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