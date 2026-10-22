MLB in Brief: John Schneider Under Fire | Aaron Boone Speaks Out

John Schneider Under Threat

During last year's World Series, the manager witnessed an Ohio bettor crossing the line.

Ohio bettor banned over alleged threats directed at Blue Jays manager John Schneider, via @longleysunsport https://t.co/CIOILSDZE5 — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) October 21, 2026

Team owners could spend more

Indeed.

Jeff Passan believes there are MLB owners and teams that could be spending more. “There are a lot of people and a lot of teams that could be spending more of the money they have right now.”https://t.co/dgSdhHR87v — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 21, 2026

Dalton Rushing undergoes elbow surgery

Nine months without catching: that's what lies ahead for him.

Dalton Rushing is undergoing a hybrid internal brace procedure on his right elbow that will keep him from catching for nine months, a source confirmed. He could return to hitting before then. @maddie_m_lee broke the story. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 21, 2026

Aaron Boone Explains Himself

He doesn't criticize his players publicly so as not to give fuel to the haters.

“That's not leadership. That's me giving red meat to people who want to be upset with someone.” – Aaron Boone, on why he generally avoids criticizing players in public. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 22, 2026

The Royce Lewis Case

Can he regain his dominance?

During a challenging season, Royce Lewis struggled with pitch selection. Now that he's finally healthy, Lewis is looking to make the necessary adjustments and turn his career around. #MNTwins https://t.co/fdJlsv9MVr — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) October 22, 2026

Fan Enthusiasm

People in Milwaukee are thrilled with the Brewers' success.

Milwaukee braces for its first World Series in generations: ‘People are losing their minds'https://t.co/yOjE9xKyqH — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 22, 2026

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