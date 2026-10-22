Michael Hage is untouchable with the Canadiens

Marc-Olivier Cook
Michael Hage is untouchable with the Canadiens
Credit: Zac BonDurant/Getty Images

Michael Hage is one of the National Hockey League's top prospects.

We see him becoming a key player for the Canadiens in the near future because he has a lot—and I mean a lot—of talent.

And we also know that the Habs really like him.

How much?

To the point where, right now, Hage is untouchable in Montreal. Frank Seravalli mentioned in a recent article that the Canadiens won't trade him and that the young player is off the table in negotiations with other NHL teams.

That makes… sense.

It makes sense because the Canadiens have a lot of faith in the young player, but also because they moved up to draft him in 2024.

And seeing the young player dominate in the NCAA the way he has since the start of the season, it's only natural that the Habs organization sees him as a major asset.

That said…

With Nick Suzuki's injury, one might wonder if the Canadiens are considering (or have considered) convincing Hage to make the jump to the NHL before the end of the season. David Ettedgui floated the idea on X, and when you think about it… it's a solution worth discussing.

Like Ettedgui, I don't think it's VERY realistic because the young player has a goal in mind.

He wants to stay in school to win with his team… but also to hone his game so he's truly ready to make the leap to the pros.

We know things can change quickly in the world of hockey, though. And with the captain's injury, that's actually changing a lot of things within the Montreal organization…


In a Nutshell

– Signed in New York.

– Interesting.

– Note this.

– … 15!

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