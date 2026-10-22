Michael Hage is untouchable with the Canadiens

Michael Hage is one of the National Hockey League's top prospects.

We see him becoming a key player for the Canadiens in the near future because he has a lot—and I mean a lot—of talent.

And we also know that the Habs really like him.

How much?

To the point where, right now, Hage is untouchable in Montreal. Frank Seravalli mentioned in a recent article that the Canadiens won't trade him and that the young player is off the table in negotiations with other NHL teams.

That makes… sense.

@frank_seravalli takes a look at situations across the NHL in his latest notebook. With insight into how Montreal's young players have management rethinking its trade plans, where Carolina stands in the Connor Hellebuyck sweepstakes, and more. https://t.co/87aZnEjnh0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2026

It makes sense because the Canadiens have a lot of faith in the young player, but also because they moved up to draft him in 2024.

And seeing the young player dominate in the NCAA the way he has since the start of the season, it's only natural that the Habs organization sees him as a major asset.

That said…

With Nick Suzuki's injury, one might wonder if the Canadiens are considering (or have considered) convincing Hage to make the jump to the NHL before the end of the season. David Ettedgui floated the idea on X, and when you think about it… it's a solution worth discussing.

Is Hage the solution? ​Let's be honest: with Nick Suzuki's injury and the gaping hole we've had at the second-line center position for months, Michael Hage is literally the only player in the organization with the raw talent of a top-6 center capable of stepping onto the ice immediately.

​From a purely legal standpoint and according to the collective bargaining agreement, yes, the Canadiens could sign Michael Hage today and put him on the roster. If he decides not to return to Michigan and wants to make the jump to the pros in October, there's technically nothing stopping him from giving up his NCAA status, signing his entry-level contract (ELC), and arriving in Montreal tomorrow morning. ​That would even be the perfect scenario for slotting him into a second-center role while protecting him with veterans like Phillip Danault and Jake Evans. On paper, it's a real solution.

​But let's be realistic—the chances of that happening are extremely slim. Cutting his college career short, ruining the relationship between the Habs and the NCAA/Michigan, and completely changing Hage's development plan at this stage is highly unlikely.

But……it is a solution. @GeorgesLaraque @BPMSportsRadio — David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) October 22, 2026

Like Ettedgui, I don't think it's VERY realistic because the young player has a goal in mind.

He wants to stay in school to win with his team… but also to hone his game so he's truly ready to make the leap to the pros.

We know things can change quickly in the world of hockey, though. And with the captain's injury, that's actually changing a lot of things within the Montreal organization…

In a Nutshell

– Signed in New York.

An $850,000 AAV for a veteran depth center who can kill penalties and win face-offs. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) October 22, 2026

– Interesting.

There's a sense that the Jets and Hellebuyck might agree to postpone his physical until a later date out of respect for the Heritage Classic. This weekend is all about the game. Meanwhile, the focus on trading the star goalie remains. More coming up on @SportsCentre — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 22, 2026

– Note this.

After being placed on the injured list, Nick Suzuki's second-place spot on the active players' iron man streak list will be no more. Alex DeBrincat will hold the second-longest current streak, while Brent Burns continues to hold the longest. https://t.co/8rgI71y2MC — BarDown (@BarDown) October 22, 2026

– … 15!