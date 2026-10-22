Jakub Dobes’s blunder in overtime: The goalie doesn’t see it as a mistake

Jakub Dobes isn't the only one to blame for Tuesday night's loss at the Bell Centre against the Sharks.

There were other mistakes that hurt the team during the game, after all.

But Dobes' mistake came at a bad time because it gave the Sharks a power play in overtime… and we know what happened next. You can't give the opponent a gift at that point in the game.

After the game, Dobes didn't speak to reporters. He said after this morning's practice that he went to the gym to work out since his name wasn't on the board to speak with the media.

Except that, when asked about his brain freeze, the goalie said he doesn't see it as a mistake. Uh…

I wouldn't say it was a mistake on my part. I was trying to help the team, but it didn't work out. That's just how it is. – Jakub Dobes

Seriously?

I really like Jakub Dobes, and I'll say it again because it's true.

But in this case, I think he dropped the ball. He had one thing to do: face the media, admit he made a mistake, and say he'll work on it so it doesn't happen again.

Instead, he decided to… not face the music.

I wonder if Dobes went to ask Cole Caufield what he thought of his play in overtime to “help the Canadiens.” The Canadiens' sniper said after the game that things like that are unacceptable… and he sort of (partly) pointed the finger at his goalie for what happened in overtime.

I don't think Cole sees that as a smart move. And that's what bothers me: Dobes surely knows it too—that it wasn't the right thing to do…

I would have liked to see him take the bull by the horns and openly admit he made a mistake.

In a nutshell

– That's crazy!

The Habs' lineup in their last game without Nick Suzuki, on April 6, 2019… #GoHabsGo https://t.co/NYIDKJED35 — RDS (@RDSca) October 22, 2026

– Yeah.

That would solve a lot of problems in the Bronx. https://t.co/frxP5kIfQB https://t.co/6fkxqzS6Po — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 22, 2026

– Note:

Mark your calendars!

For all the details about the 10th-anniversary jersey, visit https://t.co/yCJzKJb5fX Mark your calendars!

For all the details about the 10th-anniversary jersey, visit https://t.co/yCJzKJb5fX https://t.co/GMt8a8CAg6 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 22, 2026

– That would be huge.