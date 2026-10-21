Yankees: Owner Blames Players (Following Aaron Judge’s Comments)

This morning, Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman (the Yankees' owner and general manager) appeared before the media to discuss the 2026 season.

First, we learned that Brian Cashman hasn't signed a new contract yet, but that he's reached an agreement with his bosses. He will therefore remain the general manager.

The Yankees also confirmed that the club had been discussing Aaron Boone's situation for a week and that the conclusion is that the team's failure in the 2026 playoffs is not his fault.

He will remain in his position. However, with one year left on his contract, there are no plans for a contract extension at this time.

Hal Steinbrenner said he has not discussed a contract extension with Aaron Boone. Steinbrenner said the organization had “a week-long conversation” about Boone and decided he was not the problem. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 21, 2026

But most importantly, Steinbrenner mentioned that if the Yankees failed to advance further in the playoffs, it was because of the players.

More specifically, the hitters didn't do their job.

Quite the quote from ownership https://t.co/6mXklR91Ng — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) October 21, 2026

Hal Steinbrenner has not spoken to Aaron Boone about extending his contract as Yankees manager. Steinbrenner said Boone was not the problem this season. Ownership is most disappointed in the offense's lack of performance. No decisions have been made yet regarding the coaching staff, including the hitting coach. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) October 21, 2026

It's only a small leap to conclude that this is a message to Aaron Judge, who insulted people within the organization by asking them to go all-in.

That suggested he believes the club isn't doing enough… and the owners have just said that the players aren't doing enough.

Hal Steinbrenner (who has spoken out in favor of a salary cap) said he doesn't hold it against Judge (who was unable to play in the playoffs due to an injury) for his comments, but that he didn't listen to the entire interview.

For an owner to speak that way about his players (who carried the team through the regular season but not the playoffs) means there's unease in town. It's obvious.

I'm eager to see what kind of offseason Brian Cashman will have. Will the club be aggressive in pursuing offensive reinforcements?

We'll find out in the coming months.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.