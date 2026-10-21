Top 5: It makes you wonder if McDavid will reach the 200-point mark

Raphael Simard
Top 5: It makes you wonder if McDavid will reach the 200-point mark
Credit: X

Last night, the CH lost a game they really needed to win.

We've summarized it HERE.

Here are the results of the other 10 games on the schedule:

1. It makes you wonder if McDavid will reach the 200-point mark

Seriously, the question of whether Connor McDavid will reach the 200-point mark in a single season is a real one.

At 29, he's probably playing the best hockey of his life and seems to be getting stronger and stronger in the NHL. Yesterday, he finished the game with three assists, bringing his total to 20 in nine games. He's the fastest player in NHL history to reach the 20-assist mark.

The captain is on track for a 243-point season. Wow.

Evan Bouchard isn't too shabby either.

On his birthday, he scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Edmonton got a power play in overtime because of that blunder.

Quinn Hughes wasn't happy.

For the Wild, Kirill Kaprizov scored again.

That brings his total to 11 goals in his last 10 games.

2. Kirill Marchenko's return went exactly as planned

We had to keep an eye on the Leafs-Jackets game.

After all, it marked Kirill Marchenko's return. Of course, he was booed.

And Adam Fantilli, who had some harsh words for him yesterday morning, welcomed him back with a hard hit.

Marchenko responded to the fans and his former teammates with a goal.

Of course.

Meanwhile, things aren't going quite as well for Matthew Knies.

He hasn't recorded a point in his last six games. The Leafs won the game 6-2.

In the win, Auston Matthews continued his hot streak. In his 700th NHL game, he recorded a goal and an assist.

3. Finally, a first win for the Kings

The Kings were the only NHL team that hadn't won a game this season.

Yesterday, they surprised the Caps and finally picked up two points. A 5-2 victory.

The game-winning goal was scored by former Canadiens player Erik Gustafsson.

What a goal!

For the Caps, Cole Hutson and Ryan Leonard also made their mark.

Despite the loss, they scored some really beautiful goals.

4. Nikita Kucherov is the Lightning's all-time leading scorer

The Lightning made short work of the Vegas Golden Knights last night.

A 6-2 victory. In the win, Nikita Kucherov—while not quite McDavid—dominated once again, recording a goal and two assists.

With that goal, he became the Lightning's all-time leading scorer, tied with Steven Stamkos. That's 1,137 points for a former late second-round pick. Not bad.

Brandon Hagel is also off to a strong start this season.

He made headlines yesterday for his facial expressions on the bench.

Anthony Cirelli scored two goals.

5. Mikko Rantanen takes care of the Bruins

In Dallas, the Bruins were visiting the Stars.

Actually, they were visiting Mikko Rantanen. He scored all three of his team's goals in a 3-2 overtime victory.

He even forced overtime in the final minutes.

For the Bruins, rookie James Hagens is playing excellent hockey.

In his last 10 games, the Rookie of the Year candidate has racked up seven points.


Overtime

– His first goal.

– Great achievement.

– What a comeback!

– Yesterday's top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Brady Tkachuk, back in Ottawa tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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