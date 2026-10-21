Top 5: It makes you wonder if McDavid will reach the 200-point mark

Last night, the CH lost a game they really needed to win.

We've summarized it HERE.

Here are the results of the other 10 games on the schedule:

It wasn't your typical Tuesday night of hockey, featuring:

Connor McDavid more than 25% of the way to 100 points

Auston Matthews climbing a league leaderboard in his 700th career game

And Nikita Kucherov tying the @TBLightning scoring record #NHLStats: https://t.co/Y1TMm9FzbN https://t.co/SL7zBSuz7P — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 21, 2026

1. It makes you wonder if McDavid will reach the 200-point mark

Seriously, the question of whether Connor McDavid will reach the 200-point mark in a single season is a real one.

At 29, he's probably playing the best hockey of his life and seems to be getting stronger and stronger in the NHL. Yesterday, he finished the game with three assists, bringing his total to 20 in nine games. He's the fastest player in NHL history to reach the 20-assist mark.

The captain is on track for a 243-point season. Wow.

Connor McDavid is playing on another planet right now. https://t.co/zzGHDDzhag — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2026

Evan Bouchard isn't too shabby either.

On his birthday, he scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Not a bad way to celebrate your birthday https://t.co/DmlxUAW8n7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2026

Edmonton got a power play in overtime because of that blunder.

Quinn Hughes wasn't happy.

Quinn Hughes was NOT happy about this “too many men” call https://t.co/AN36VEwpyR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2026

For the Wild, Kirill Kaprizov scored again.

That brings his total to 11 goals in his last 10 games.

Make that ELEVEN goals in TEN games for Kaprizov https://t.co/677zl8vQwk — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 21, 2026

2. Kirill Marchenko's return went exactly as planned

We had to keep an eye on the Leafs-Jackets game.

After all, it marked Kirill Marchenko's return. Of course, he was booed.

And Adam Fantilli, who had some harsh words for him yesterday morning, welcomed him back with a hard hit.

Adam Fantilli with a big hit on former teammate Kirill Marchenko https://t.co/fFdh3RTJMk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2026

Marchenko responded to the fans and his former teammates with a goal.

Of course.

Marchenko was getting showered with boos literally seconds before the goal too https://t.co/jZiaO8Kuve — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 20, 2026

Meanwhile, things aren't going quite as well for Matthew Knies.

He hasn't recorded a point in his last six games. The Leafs won the game 6-2.

In the win, Auston Matthews continued his hot streak. In his 700th NHL game, he recorded a goal and an assist.

PAPI Auston Matthews has a goal and an assist in his 700th career game! https://t.co/iNiAfxuCmh — NHL (@NHL) October 21, 2026

3. Finally, a first win for the Kings

The Kings were the only NHL team that hadn't won a game this season.

Yesterday, they surprised the Caps and finally picked up two points. A 5-2 victory.

Scott Laughton fires it into the empty net, and the LA Kings will FINALLY win their first game of the season https://t.co/YaN0uKx3ph — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 21, 2026

The game-winning goal was scored by former Canadiens player Erik Gustafsson.

What a goal!

ERIK GUSTAFSSON GOES END TO END TO GIVE THE KINGS THE LEAD https://t.co/Zif4Z4Xljx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 21, 2026

For the Caps, Cole Hutson and Ryan Leonard also made their mark.

Despite the loss, they scored some really beautiful goals.

Cole Hutson weaves his way through the Kings https://t.co/SxatMMIAWk — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 20, 2026

Ryan Leonard takes it all on himself on the rush https://t.co/3IxLowrZUQ — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 20, 2026

4. Nikita Kucherov is the Lightning's all-time leading scorer

The Lightning made short work of the Vegas Golden Knights last night.

A 6-2 victory. In the win, Nikita Kucherov—while not quite McDavid—dominated once again, recording a goal and two assists.

With that goal, he became the Lightning's all-time leading scorer, tied with Steven Stamkos. That's 1,137 points for a former late second-round pick. Not bad.

With this goal, Nikita Kucherov tied Steven Stamkos (1,137) for the most points in @TBLightning history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Y1TMm9F1mf — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 21, 2026

Brandon Hagel is also off to a strong start this season.

He made headlines yesterday for his facial expressions on the bench.

Brandon Hagel?!? https://t.co/n5vC2h446u — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2026

Anthony Cirelli scored two goals.

Put Anthony Cirelli on the “natty hatty” watch The Lightning lead the Golden Knights on ESPN and the ESPN App https://t.co/V841fRVl2M — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2026

5. Mikko Rantanen takes care of the Bruins

In Dallas, the Bruins were visiting the Stars.

Actually, they were visiting Mikko Rantanen. He scored all three of his team's goals in a 3-2 overtime victory.

Moose showing off his sooooo soft hands in tight, and a perfectly placed backhander https://t.co/mbjjkuPWO1 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 21, 2026

He even forced overtime in the final minutes.

MIKKO DOES IT AGAIN! https://t.co/bnxbmlexks — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 21, 2026

For the Bruins, rookie James Hagens is playing excellent hockey.

In his last 10 games, the Rookie of the Year candidate has racked up seven points.

James Hagens continues his hot start to the season with a goal 7 Points in 10 Games https://t.co/tRyDzrZEEt — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 21, 2026

Overtime

– His first goal.

The Buds are fired up for Marshall Rifai's first NHL goal https://t.co/Umn56BvmHo — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 21, 2026

– Great achievement.

Jake Allen receives his silver stick for 500 games! And his kids got one too! https://t.co/nFDRuqGbRh — NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2026

– What a comeback!

ALEX DEBRINCAT'S 300TH GOAL TIES THE GAME!!! WE'RE HEADED INTO OVERTIME! https://t.co/UjoLigb3sW — NHL (@NHL) October 21, 2026

– Yesterday's top scorers.

– Brady Tkachuk, back in Ottawa tonight.