MLB in Brief: Rocco Baldelli to Seattle? | More Renovations in Toronto
Rocco Baldelli in Seattle?
He's in the running to become manager.
He's already won
Jake Woodford played for Milwaukee and Tampa Bay this season. So he's already a champion.
Jake Woodford began this season in Spring Training with the Tampa Bay Rays, but was traded to Milwaukee on March 24.
He made the Brewers' Opening Day roster and appeared in 16 games for Milwaukee.
After being released in July, Woodford made two appearances with the Cubs, then… pic.twitter.com/qw5rKFc8WD
— MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2026
New Manager in Worcester
Chad Epperson takes the helm of the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate.
Iggy Suarez, who served as interim manager for Triple-A Worcester following Chad Tracy's promotion to Red Sox manager, will be the bench coach for Worcester in '27. Chad Epperson, as reported earlier today, will become the Worcester manager after serving as interim third-base coach for the Sox.
— Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) October 21, 2026
How Teams Are Built
The World Series isn't a free-agent extravaganza.
Below is a look at the value the Rays and Brewers derived from each method of player acquisition in building their rosters.
Complete breakdown of how the World Series teams were built: https://t.co/wMGwvk4Vc1 pic.twitter.com/C6x0wwmg90
— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 21, 2026
The Adrian Morejon Case
Who will sign him?
More Renovations in Toronto
The Rogers Centre isn't done getting a makeover just yet.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.