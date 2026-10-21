MLB in Brief: Rocco Baldelli to Seattle? | More Renovations in Toronto

He's in the running to become manager.

Rocco Baldelli is also in the mix… https://t.co/9N7KnjD2lI

Jake Woodford played for Milwaukee and Tampa Bay this season. So he's already a champion.

Jake Woodford began this season in Spring Training with the Tampa Bay Rays, but was traded to Milwaukee on March 24.

He made the Brewers' Opening Day roster and appeared in 16 games for Milwaukee.

After being released in July, Woodford made two appearances with the Cubs, then… pic.twitter.com/qw5rKFc8WD

— MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2026