MLB in Brief: Rocco Baldelli to Seattle? | More Renovations in Toronto

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Rocco Baldelli to Seattle? | More Renovations in Toronto
Credit: MLB

Rocco Baldelli in Seattle?

He's in the running to become manager.

He's already won

Jake Woodford played for Milwaukee and Tampa Bay this season. So he's already a champion.

New Manager in Worcester

Chad Epperson takes the helm of the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate.

How Teams Are Built

The World Series isn't a free-agent extravaganza.

The Adrian Morejon Case

Who will sign him?

More Renovations in Toronto

The Rogers Centre isn't done getting a makeover just yet.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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