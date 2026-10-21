Kurt Suzuki is no longer the Angels’ manager

After Mike Scioscia, Brad Ausmus, Joe Maddon, Phil Nevin, Ron Washington, Ray Montgomery, and Kurt Suzuki, Mike Trout will have yet another manager.

The Los Angeles Angels announced that Kurt Suzuki will no longer serve as the team's manager. His option for 2027 was not exercised.

The Angels are not bringing back Kurt Suzuki as manager, the team said. Suzuki was dealt a bad hand, and the 62-100 record reflected that. The Angels say they'll offer him a role within the organization. It's worth noting that GM John Mozeliak said he wanted Suzuki back. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) October 21, 2026

It's worth noting that he was appointed last year by the former GM (Perry Minasian), but he had a one-year contract (plus an option) to match the GM's term.

The GM was fired due to the team's poor performance along the way; John Mozeliak stepped in as interim GM, and Suzuki finished the season as manager under a new GM.

He racked up 100 losses (a franchise record), but he didn't have the tools to do better.

Mozeliak stated that he was interested in the idea of keeping Suzuki in 2027, if the new owners wanted to keep him. It's therefore noteworthy that the club is changing managers.

Is this a sign that the Angels, under their new owner, will want to hire another full-time general manager?

The question arises on October 21, just a few weeks after the end of the Angels' regular season. It's late in the season to be changing managers after missing the playoffs…

It's certainly possible. But it's also noteworthy that he was already overruled on a very important decision he had publicly stated. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) October 21, 2026

Will Albert Pujols (whether under Mozeliak or not) get another chance to interview for the manager's job? Who knows.

With a new owner, the franchise will aim for better things. And the manager's job will inevitably become more attractive.

As for Suzuki, who was offered an advisory role elsewhere in the organization, we hope he'll get another chance someday.

Because his 2026 opportunity was bound to fall through.

The Angels, the Mariners, and the Astros don't have managers right now. The Astros are looking for a general manager, and it's unclear whether the Angels are in the same boat.

These are situations to watch.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.