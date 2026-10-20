Top 4: Alexis Lafrenière on Track for a Season of Nearly 100 Points

Raphael Simard
Top 4: Alexis Lafrenière on Track for a Season of Nearly 100 Points
Credit: X

Last night, there were four NHL games on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. A sensational assist by Alexis Lafrenière, who is on track to reach nearly 100 points

In Quebec, everyone wants to see Alexis Lafrenière succeed.

This year, he's really coming into his own. Not only is he a great goal-scorer, but he's also a great passer.

Check it out from another angle.

The Rangers' third goal turned out to be the game-winner.

With 13 points in 11 games, he's on pace for exactly 99 points this season. He's also on pace to score 53 goals.

Wow.

New York beat the Ducks 5-2.

Remember that last year, the Rangers struggled a lot at home. This year, it's the exact opposite.

New York is still undefeated at home in six games.

The home team had a brief scare when they saw Mika Zibanejad go down in a scuffle.

Fortunately, he returned to the action.

2. Gavin McKenna covers the Sharks, who will face the Habs tonight

Tonight, the Sharks will be in Montreal to face the Habs.

But first, they had to face the Leafs in Toronto. They lost 3-1. Gavin McKenna scored the game-winner.

What a celebration.

Auston Matthews is doing well, too.

You definitely don't want to leave him alone in the slot.

The Sharks' lone goal scorer was Mason Marchment.

He scored the first goal of the game.

3. Two straight wins for the Flyers

Since the start of the season, the Flyers haven't had it easy.

But after nine straight losses to start the season, Philadelphia has won its last two games. They beat the red-hot Senators and the defending regular-season champions.

Rick Tocchet's team just beat the Avalanche 3-2.

Trevor Zegras recorded an assist on three of his team's goals.

Matvei Michkov is also on a roll. He scored two goals. He has scored at least one goal in three consecutive games.

For the visitors, Martin Necas had an eventful game.

He scored with a precise shot into the top corner.

Shortly before that, he'd been hit in the face with a puck.

More scare than harm, of course.

4. The Penguins So Close to the Goal

The Penguins are on a different trajectory than their Pennsylvania rivals, the Flyers.

They got off to a good start, but now things are tough. Yesterday, they lost again, 5-4, to Utah, and it's been a pretty rough road trip for Dan Muse's squad.

Pittsburgh came close to forcing overtime late in the game, but Sebastian Cossa had other plans.

It's rare to see Sidney Crosby this frustrated, but he let his anger get the better of him.

His frustration carried over to the penalty box.

At least things are going well for Erik Karlsson.

He has 10 points in as many games this season.


Overtime

– He didn't miss it.

– How did he miss?

– Yesterday's top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 11 games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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