Top 4: Alexis Lafrenière on Track for a Season of Nearly 100 Points

Last night, there were four NHL games on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

All four home teams won on Monday as the @NYRangers, @NHLFlyers, @MapleLeafs, and @utahmammoth each earned two points. https://t.co/22Uc2npUxj — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 20, 2026

1. A sensational assist by Alexis Lafrenière, who is on track to reach nearly 100 points

In Quebec, everyone wants to see Alexis Lafrenière succeed.

This year, he's really coming into his own. Not only is he a great goal-scorer, but he's also a great passer.

That pass by Alexis Lafrenière! https://t.co/RgjOob91OD — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 20, 2026

Check it out from another angle.

I honestly think Lafrenière thrives on the pressure of being the MAIN guy. It's no coincidence that he's been playing amazingly since the Panarin trade. I think some players just love the pressure of having to be the best. That pass was sexy. #NYR https://t.co/p9yGo1ztJQ — Sean Avery Burner (@AveryBurnerAcct) October 20, 2026

The Rangers' third goal turned out to be the game-winner.

With 13 points in 11 games, he's on pace for exactly 99 points this season. He's also on pace to score 53 goals.

Wow.

New York beat the Ducks 5-2.

Remember that last year, the Rangers struggled a lot at home. This year, it's the exact opposite.

New York is still undefeated at home in six games.

The @NYRangers earned their sixth consecutive victory at home and tied the second-longest season-opening home winning streak in franchise history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/dOfdHkuSDp https://t.co/olfXeJ3MHp — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 20, 2026

The home team had a brief scare when they saw Mika Zibanejad go down in a scuffle.

Fortunately, he returned to the action.

Mika Zibanejad heads down the tunnel after being hit by a high stick. https://t.co/iikhIDmlcQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2026

2. Gavin McKenna covers the Sharks, who will face the Habs tonight

Tonight, the Sharks will be in Montreal to face the Habs.

But first, they had to face the Leafs in Toronto. They lost 3-1. Gavin McKenna scored the game-winner.

What a celebration.

GAVIN MCKENNA GIVES THE @MAPLELEAFS THE LEAD! : Exclusively on @Sportsnet+ https://t.co/eTNsmItvyg — NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2026

Auston Matthews is doing well, too.

You definitely don't want to leave him alone in the slot.

MARCHENKO MATTHEWShttps://t.co/r2KAm0fzuD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2026

The Sharks' lone goal scorer was Mason Marchment.

He scored the first goal of the game.

The Leafs left Mason Marchment completely alone… and that was a really bad idea https://t.co/1gEsgnd2HB — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 20, 2026

3. Two straight wins for the Flyers

Since the start of the season, the Flyers haven't had it easy.

But after nine straight losses to start the season, Philadelphia has won its last two games. They beat the red-hot Senators and the defending regular-season champions.

Rick Tocchet's team just beat the Avalanche 3-2.

Joseph Woll earns his first win in a Flyers uniform as Philadelphia takes down Colorado https://t.co/jYdkRqOhE1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2026

Trevor Zegras recorded an assist on three of his team's goals.

Matvei Michkov is also on a roll. He scored two goals. He has scored at least one goal in three consecutive games.

The Avs challenged the play for goalie interference, but the call on the ice was upheld. Good goal https://t.co/JgeQB49QEO — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 19, 2026

Matvei Michkov's got the moves https://t.co/fG2dBLy8wZ — NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2026

For the visitors, Martin Necas had an eventful game.

He scored with a precise shot into the top corner.

What a SNIPE from Martin Necas https://t.co/sQkacffdRE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2026

Shortly before that, he'd been hit in the face with a puck.

More scare than harm, of course.

Necas had to go in for some repairs after taking this puck high off the post https://t.co/XutmQiwdph — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 19, 2026

4. The Penguins So Close to the Goal

The Penguins are on a different trajectory than their Pennsylvania rivals, the Flyers.

They got off to a good start, but now things are tough. Yesterday, they lost again, 5-4, to Utah, and it's been a pretty rough road trip for Dan Muse's squad.

Penguins' 4-Game West Coast Trip: 5-3 Loss vs. Chicago

5-2 Loss vs. Colorado

6-2 Loss vs. Vegas

5-4 Loss vs. Utah They are now 3-6-1 after that unexpectedly great 2025–2026 season. https://t.co/h0PQZQIqZb — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 20, 2026

Pittsburgh came close to forcing overtime late in the game, but Sebastian Cossa had other plans.

WOW WOW WOW Sebastian Cossa makes a HUGGGGEEEE save in the final seconds to secure the @utahmammoth win! https://t.co/yZWyGXdVxu — NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2026

It's rare to see Sidney Crosby this frustrated, but he let his anger get the better of him.

Just guys being dudes https://t.co/E9x9r2xGtN — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 20, 2026

His frustration carried over to the penalty box.

They kept trash-talking in the penalty box, and Peeke told Sid to stop crying https://t.co/IqniCOy9Xd — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 20, 2026

At least things are going well for Erik Karlsson.

He has 10 points in as many games this season.

Overtime

– He didn't miss it.

Cale Makar NAILED Noel Acciari https://t.co/hBHNuqjXR9 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 20, 2026

– How did he miss?

Jack Roslovic nearly tied the game Stream exclusively on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/CrEx5ObRW7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2026

– Yesterday's top scorers.

– 11 games on the schedule tonight.