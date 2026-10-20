The Red Wings’ assistant general manager is attending the Canadiens’ game

The Bell Centre was packed with fans eager to watch the game between the Canadiens and the Sharks. Nearly twenty scouts were in the stands for the game.

Among these scouts, one stood out more than the others.

That person was Red Wings Assistant General Manager Kris Draper.

Notable presence in the press box according to the official list: #LGRW Assistant GM Kris Draper, who also serves as director of amateur scouting Interestingly, DET assistant GM and director of amateur scouting Kris Draper is listed as being in attendance in the #GoHabsGo press box tonight vs. #SJSharks — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) October 20, 2026

It was bound to cause a stir to see the Wings' assistant general manager in the midst of the Dylan Larkin saga.

Rumors linking Larkin to Montreal have been circulating for weeks, and Bell Centre fans chanting “We want Larkin” have only added fuel to the fire.

As of the latest reports, the Canadiens are still not on the list of teams Larkin would like to be traded to, but perhaps Detroit is refusing to give up by flirting with the Habs.

Montreal isn't Draper's first destination this season. He attended two games featuring the Minnesota Wild, which has been mentioned in trade rumors surrounding Larkin.

The only other major trade rumor involving the Red Wings is the one involving Simon Edvinsson. Unless the Sharks are seriously in the running to acquire him, it's reasonable to assume that Draper's presence may be linked to the Dylan Larkin saga.

Let's go back to that list of scouts who were at the Canadiens' game.

Lots of scouts tonight #GoHabsGo https://t.co/srIqtaVPxe — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 20, 2026

There are a lot of them, but it's possible they're taking advantage of the Sharks' presence in the East to watch them in action.

What's interesting is the presence of two Ducks scouts. Anaheim is right next to San Jose. If the Ducks sent two scouts to Montreal, it's to scout the Habs' players.

So one might wonder if something is brewing between the Ducks and the Canadiens. Does Anaheim have a player who interests Kent Hughes?

In Brief

– Blue Jackets fans are ready for Kirill Marchenko's return.

Appears #CBJ fans are ready for tonight. https://t.co/lEAVC3CxEr — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) October 20, 2026

– It's magnificent.

FIRST LOOK at the Knicks' championship rings up close! https://t.co/0WSnjEZHG4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 20, 2026

– Jake Allen's 500th game.