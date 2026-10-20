Le Rouge et Noir Has a New Boss

The Ottawa Rouge et Noir could soon have a familiar face in Canadian football at the helm.

Mike Morreale, a former Canadian Football League (CFL) wide receiver and experienced sports executive, is reportedly set to be named president of the organization, according to a report initially published by TSN.

A 55-year-old native of Hamilton, Ontario, Morreale has a background that combines on-field experience, sports management, and the development of professional organizations. His potential appointment would mark a return to an environment he knows particularly well, following several years spent in other roles within the Canadian sports world.

Before moving into administration, Morreale played 12 seasons in the CFL. He played for the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, two historic organizations in the Canadian league.

His playing career was marked by numerous successes, including two Grey Cup victories, in 1996 and 1999. In 1998, his performances also earned him the league's Canadian Player of the Year award.

Extensive Experience in Sports Management

After his playing career, Morreale remained involved in Canadian football by joining the CFL Players' Association. He first served as director of marketing from 2007 to 2012, before becoming president from 2012 to 2014.

This experience gave him a deeper understanding of the issues facing players, commercial partnerships, and the inner workings of the league.

Morreale then helped launch the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) in 2017. He was one of the league's co-founders and became its first commissioner. He held this position until October 2025, contributing to the league's development and its establishment within the Canadian sports landscape.

A New Chapter for the Ottawa Rouge et Noir

If his appointment is finalized, Morreale will arrive in Ottawa with in-depth knowledge of Canadian professional sports and its business realities.

His experience as a player, athletes' representative, and executive could be an asset for the Rouge et Noir, a team operating in a competitive sports market.

For now, the report by TSN remains the central piece of information regarding this appointment. Morreale's official arrival and the priorities he may set in his new role will be worth watching in the coming days.

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