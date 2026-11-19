The Montreal Alouettes' exceptional season has not gone unnoticed.

The Canadian Football League unveiled its 2026 All-Star Team on Thursday, and no fewer than eight players from the Montreal squad earned a spot among the league's best.

Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot are, of course, part of this prestigious selection. For both offensive stars, this marks their first career nomination—an honor that caps off a particularly impressive season.

They will be joined by Tyler Snead, linebacker Tyrice Beverette, offensive linemen Pier-Olivier Lestage and Nick Callender, cornerback Lorenzo Burns, and long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa.

With eight representatives, Montreal leads all other CFL teams in terms of selections. This result speaks to the quality of the work accomplished by the organization during the regular season.

Alexander, in particular, was one of the main driving forces behind this success. In 16 starts, the 28-year-old quarterback led the Alouettes to an impressive record of 13 wins and just three losses.

His statistics speak for themselves: 5,257 passing yards, 380 completions on 527 attempts, and 35 touchdown passes. He also surpassed the 5,000-yard career mark in a single season for the first time and finished among the league leaders in several offensive categories.

Tyson Philpot Has a Historic Season with the Alouettes

For his part, Philpot had a simply remarkable season. The Canadian wide receiver racked up 1,809 receiving yards, 124 receptions, and 13 touchdowns, finishing atop the CFL in receiving yards.

Most notably, he etched his name into the history books by breaking the Canadian record of 1,662 yards set by Terry Evanshen in 1967.

Philpot also broke the Alouettes' and the league's all-time records for the most receptions in a single season by a Canadian player.

These selections were determined by votes from 49 people, including journalists, coaches, and fans.

For Montreal, this collective recognition confirms that several players had an exceptional season and that the team has the talent to compete with the best in the CFL.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.