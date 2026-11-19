American football fans will need to make a few changes to their plans for Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The NFL has swapped the kickoff times for two games involving the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New York Giants.

The game between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, which was originally scheduled to start at 10:25 p.m. Paris time, will now be played at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the Jaguars and the Giants will now take the field at 10:25 p.m., whereas their matchup was previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

These changes may seem minor, but they demonstrate the extent to which the NFL maintains a certain degree of flexibility in organizing its schedule. Schedules released before the start of the season can indeed be modified based on league decisions and the provisions outlined in its regulations.

However, it's important to understand that a time change doesn't necessarily mean a game becomes the night's featured matchup.

In particular, Sunday afternoon games in the U.S. can be rescheduled without securing prime-time television slots such as Sunday Night Football.

NFL: How Do Schedule Changes Work in 2026?

The league has specific mechanisms for rescheduling certain games during the regular season.

For Sunday Night Football, changes are allowed between Weeks 5 and 10, and then every week between Weeks 11 and 17. Monday Night Football is also subject to changes between Weeks 12 and 17. Finally, Thursday Night Football allows for up to two changes between Weeks 13 and 17.

The deadlines for announcing these decisions vary by game. Some changes must be confirmed several days—or even several weeks—before kickoff.

For Quebec fans who follow the NFL on DAZN, it's therefore best to check the official schedule regularly to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

One final detail is worth noting: games played on Sunday evening in the United States may air overnight from Sunday to Monday in Quebec.

With NFL Game Pass, subscribers can also enjoy NFL RedZone, NFL Network, and several other features to ensure they don't miss any of the action.

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