Dylan Larkin: A New (Surprise) Team Joins the Fray

Marc-Olivier Cook
Dylan Larkin: A New (Surprise) Team Joins the Fray
Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Dylan Larkin saga isn't over yet.

The player is still with the Red Wings organization while he waits to leave Michigan. He requested a trade, but management in Detroit hasn't been able to trade him (yet).

And now, today, we're learning that a new surprise team has entered the mix for the former Wings captain.

In a recent segment on TSN (Early Trading), Pierre LeBrun mentioned that the Kings might be interested in acquiring Larkin. Ken Holland (the Kings' GM) knows him well… because he was the one who drafted him back in 2014, when he was the general manager of the Red Wings.

The problem with all this?

Larkin himself doesn't have the Kings on his list of teams he'd like to play for…

Can we really blame Larkin?

Los Angeles is great for year-round sunshine, and it's special for the city, too… but when it comes to hockey, you can't necessarily say it's super appealing to a 30-year-old player looking to win a Stanley Cup.

The Kings are an aging team, after all. And the Los Angeles organization doesn't have a ton of promising prospects in its system either…

It just doesn't fit with what Larkin is looking for, at least.

You can't blame the Kings for giving it a shot because Larkin is quite the hockey player… but still. Let's just say I'll fall right out of my chair if we see him wearing a Kings jersey after the Red Wings' one.


In a nutshell

– Come on!

– Like.

– It's going to be a great night for Matthew Knies.

– Here we go.

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