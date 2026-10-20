Dylan Larkin: A New (Surprise) Team Joins the Fray

The Dylan Larkin saga isn't over yet.

The player is still with the Red Wings organization while he waits to leave Michigan. He requested a trade, but management in Detroit hasn't been able to trade him (yet).

And now, today, we're learning that a new surprise team has entered the mix for the former Wings captain.

In a recent segment on TSN (Early Trading), Pierre LeBrun mentioned that the Kings might be interested in acquiring Larkin. Ken Holland (the Kings' GM) knows him well… because he was the one who drafted him back in 2014, when he was the general manager of the Red Wings.

The problem with all this?

Larkin himself doesn't have the Kings on his list of teams he'd like to play for…

Pierre LeBrun on Early Trading regarding the Kings & Larkin: GM Ken Holland is making his calls. He always does, looking to see what's out there. He would love, of course, given his history, to get in on Dylan Larkin. But as of now, my understanding is that the L.A. Kings aren't on Larkin's list of ten teams. So you can't get involved in something you haven't been invited to. – 10/20 #GoKingsGo #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 20, 2026

Can we really blame Larkin?

Los Angeles is great for year-round sunshine, and it's special for the city, too… but when it comes to hockey, you can't necessarily say it's super appealing to a 30-year-old player looking to win a Stanley Cup.

The Kings are an aging team, after all. And the Los Angeles organization doesn't have a ton of promising prospects in its system either…

It just doesn't fit with what Larkin is looking for, at least.

You can't blame the Kings for giving it a shot because Larkin is quite the hockey player… but still. Let's just say I'll fall right out of my chair if we see him wearing a Kings jersey after the Red Wings' one.

In a nutshell

– Come on!

Do you agree with Georges? https://t.co/hcqY5cQAKd — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 20, 2026

– Like.

What excites Lane Hutson about facing Macklin Celebrini?

“I think just playing against one of the best players in the league—it's always fun. I'm just excited to see what he's got tonight, and you know what we could do to try to stop him.” #Habs — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) October 20, 2026

– It's going to be a great night for Matthew Knies.

Matthew Knies has nothing but love for Toronto ahead of his first game against his former team : Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets TONIGHT at 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet https://t.co/H1GRh0twhN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2026

– Here we go.