Brady Tkachuk in Ottawa tomorrow: I’m expecting a circus

It hasn't even been a month into the NHL season, and already we're seeing some great stories unfold.

Connor McDavid's incredible start to the season…

The Jets' strong start to the season without Connor Hellebuyck…

Auston Matthews' resurgence…

Kirill Kaprizov's precision and efficiency…

Alexis Lafrenière's pace…

And Linus Ullmark's resurgence!

The Senators' goaltender, after a season full of ups and downs last year, sits atop the NHL this morning: 6-1-0, .945, and 1.33.

And Ullmark's next game will be against none other than Brady Tkachuk and the Panthers, tomorrow. Where? In Ottawa (or rather, Katana, for the purists).

This matchup between two Atlantic Division teams—each with 12 points in nine games—won't be watched primarily for the two points at stake; it'll be watched because the former Sens captain will ALREADY be back in Ottawa.

And Brady has found his groove: after going scoreless in his first five games with his new team, he's racked up six goals and four assists in four games!

Tomorrow, he'll face Linus Ullmark and his former teammates. Do I need to remind you of the rumors involving Ullmark and his former captain last year? Father Tkachuk's comments about absences due to mental health issues? The Sens players' remarks about Brady, who no longer wanted to be with them?

Tomorrow's game, streaming on Prime Video, will be watched by many hockey fans. It's shaping up to be a good one!

Brady is currently playing left wing alongside Sam Bennett (center) and Matthew (right wing). So Paul Maurice has brought together the three guys who would end up in jail if they were ever reunited…

It's true that the Canadian justice system is more lenient than the American one!

Many fans have already gotten their Sens jerseys ready with #7 on the back.

Brady Tkachuk's Return: If you've customized your jersey or seen some funny ones, post the photos in the comments. #Sens #NHL https://t.co/XQ8z22lzIx — Yanick St-Denis (@StDenisSports) October 20, 2026

You can be sure that some pretty wild—if not downright ugly—jerseys will be worn tomorrow night in Kanata.

The Panthers practiced yesterday and will do so again today in Florida before flying to the Canadian capital. Brady Tkachuk admitted yesterday that he expects to be nervous when he arrives in Ottawa and that tomorrow's game will be fun, but weird.

We spoke with Brady Tkachuk after practice today. Here's what he told me about returning to Ottawa in a couple of days: https://t.co/nLznedssFY — Jessica Blaylock (@JessBlaylock) October 19, 2026

I can't wait to see just how much the Senators' fans will give their former captain a hard time—an American who simply didn't want to play in Canada anymore, plain and simple. And who played with words—not to say he lied—during his most recent public appearances! I'm expecting boos… boos that aren't nearly as polite as the ones directed at Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby out of respect at the Bell Centre.

Overtime

Tomorrow night, I'll be at Saputo Stadium for the Canadian Championship final. CF Montréal will be trying to win a trophy and secure a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League in February.

They'll also be trying to avoid being eliminated for a third consecutive time by the Hamilton Forge, a CPL team that came within a hair's breadth of being knocked out by CS St-Laurent early in the tournament. CF Montréal has no choice—they have to win.

In fact, I recorded a podcast about it yesterday with my good friend Gavino De Falco. Enjoy the listen!

I'll still have my phone on with the Senators game playing on my desk, though. Big night ahead tomorrow!