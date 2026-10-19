The Rays Are One Win Away from Eliminating the Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians hosted the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday. Game 5 took place on Sunday at 5 p.m. due to Friday's rain.

The Rays quickly set the tone. They wanted to make sure they took the lead in a series that was tied 2-2.

In the first three innings of the game, the Rays found a way to score runs to build momentum.

In the first inning, a walk with the bases loaded made it 1-0. Jonny DeLuca drove in Yandy Diaz.

In the second, Ben Williamson scored when Jonathan Aranda hit a single.

And in the next inning, a single by Liam Hicks gave Chandler Simpson the chance to use his speed to make it 3-0.

Liam Hicks adds another for the Rays! pic.twitter.com/mFs4UnkWOD — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2026

And of course, the Rays have Drew Rasmussen to thank. The starter allowed just one run over seven innings and was superb on the mound.

He outperformed Parker Messick, who pitched just two innings for the Cleveland Guardians.

Seven superb innings from Drew Rasmussen! pic.twitter.com/67jPqUu9mP — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2026

Even though Steven Kwan had a great game (both offensively and defensively) and Chase DeLauter cut into the lead, the Rays won.

Final score: 3-1.

The Rays now lead the series 3-2. They'll have two chances to eliminate the Guardians at home—tonight and tomorrow—and advance to the World Series against Milwaukee.

Remember, it all starts on Friday.

Freddy Peralta will be on the mound tonight. For the Guardians, it'll be a bullpen day. Gavin Williams, officially, won't be ready until tomorrow.

If Peralta has a good game, Tampa Bay will give itself a shot at victory.

The Cleveland Guardians will go with a bullpen game for Game 6 with starter Gavin Williams “not an option,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. He'd be in the lineup if there were a potential Game 7. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 19, 2026

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