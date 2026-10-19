The Rays Advance to the World Series

Tonight, the Rays were trying to eliminate the Guardians in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

Cleveland, for its part, was looking to stay alive.

Right from the start of the game, the Rays put a lot of runners on base. It didn't result in a lot of runs, but they did score a few nonetheless.

In the second inning, Richie Palacios drove in the first two runs of the game.

RAYS STRIKE FIRST IN GAME 6 Richie Palacios drives in a pair! pic.twitter.com/qttHaJZLnO — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2026

In the third inning, the Rays extended their lead to 3-0 on a sacrifice fly.

Meanwhile, on the mound, Freddy Peralta was pitching well. And the Guardians, for their part, were relying on a bullpen relay.

Peralta wasn't able to finish the sixth inning, largely due to the run he gave up on Nate Lowe's single. But Tampa Bay was in control.

It was ultimately Junior Caminero who took matters into his own hands with a home run, making it 5-1. And he celebrated accordingly.

JUNIOR CAMINERO

OFF THE FOUL POLE —THE TROP IS ELECTRIC! pic.twitter.com/E0hC0eAmBK — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2026

Except Cleveland wasn't done yet.

In the eighth, Tyler Wells didn't finish the inning, and Ian Seymour came in. He walked two batters (including one with the bases loaded) and hit a batter. The score was 5-3 Rays.

The Guardians cut their deficit in half with a bases-loaded walk and a hit-by-pitch pic.twitter.com/YUJNpfZrH2 — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2026

Yandy Diaz, however, decided to drive the final nail into the Guardians' coffin by hitting a two-run home run.

With the score at 7-3, he reclaimed the four-run lead that Caminero had built.

The Rays and the Brewers will face off starting Friday in Wisconsin ahead of Game 1 of the 2026 World Series.

It won't be as big a media sensation as Dodgers vs. Yankees in 2024, but small-ball reigns supreme in 2026.

And a small-market team will win the championship for the first time in its history, which is really cool.

The season is coming to an end. Let's enjoy it.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.