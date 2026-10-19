Team Roster: The CH ranks… 23rd in The Athletic’s rankings

Since the start of the season, the Canadiens have a record of 4-3-1.

Four wins, three losses in regulation… and another overtime loss.

Is that great? The answer is no. Is it a problem? The answer is (again) no.

The Habs may not have gotten off to the start they hoped for, but I thought it was harsh to see The Athletic rank the Montreal club… 23rd in the latest edition of its power rankings.

In theory, it's as if that meant that, in The Athletic's eyes, the Canadiens are no longer an elite National Hockey League team. Because at the end of last season, The Athletic ranked the Habs 4th on its list of the best teams in the Bettman era…

And Sportsnet did too, for that matter:

Power Rankings: The Habs Ranked 4th by Sportsnet → https://t.co/I7KVWT87Ks — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 2, 2026

Of course, there are still plenty of games left to play.

But it's true that the Canadiens will need to start racking up wins if they still want to make the playoffs next spring. It's (already) very tight in the Atlantic Division, and it's likely to stay that way until the very end of the regular season:

It remains to be seen whether the Canadiens' start to the season will, in part, set the tone for the rest of the regular season.

But we also know that the team has had to make do without Ivan Demidov in recent weeks; he's played only two games since the start of the season. Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson have also had to sit out games, which isn't ideal.

It's hard to be this good when a team is missing one of its best offensive players and one of its top defensemen. The Canadiens may have great depth, but that doesn't make up for the absence of a talented player like Demidov or a solid defenseman like Matheson or Guhle…

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

Just one win in regulation | “We're going to have to learn to put it behind us”—Phillip Danault https://t.co/PUgoa12Yeh — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) October 19, 2026

– They have great chemistry.

This past summer, Demidov and Dobeš watched a World Cup game together. Ivan talks about what Jakub is like off the ice and what he thinks he can learn from Cristiano Ronaldo. #TSN690 #Canadiens #Habs #IvanDemidov #JakubDobes #CristianoRonaldo https://t.co/E20vTkDpIb — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 19, 2026

– I like that.

Gavin McKenna on training with Celebrini:

“I would, personally, call him just a machine. The way he skates every day, works out every day. He's taking care of his body, fueling his body. It's so professional—and at such a young age—it's really impressive.”

https://t.co/W8S9uRQFCq — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 19, 2026

– Amazing.