Pugachyov is struggling, Hellebuyck is giving up (a lot) of goals, and Kreider doesn’t like outdoor games

Gleb Pugachyov played his first game of the season in the KHL today.

He was dressed for his team's last game… but the Torpedo coach simply decided not to put him in for even a single second.

And it can't be said that today's game was particularly impressive either.

Oh yeah, Pugachyov's (and Bogdan Konyushkov's) team lost today by a score of 4-1. Konyushkov was Torpedo's only goal-scorer in the game… while Pugachyov finished the game with 6:32 of ice time.

Yeah.

Gleb Pugachyov spent 6 minutes and 32 seconds on the ice in Torpedo's 4-1 loss today. He took a minor penalty for double-checking and delivered two hits. Bogdan Konyushkov scored his team's only goal on the power play. — Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) October 19, 2026

It's a bummer for him because we know KHL teams don't always give their young players playing time.

But…

What's even more unfortunate is that Pugachyov has also been struggling since the start of the season: he's played eight games between the KHL and the MHL… and he has only one assist to his credit.

His performance could start to raise concerns before long… because he's not doing anything exciting right now.

Connor Hellebuyck Is Losing (A Lot)

Connor Hellebuyck has lost $37,395 per day since September 29. The Jets' goaltender has been suspended (without pay) since that date… meaning he's lost nearly $900,000 in just a few weeks.

He should have thought twice before failing to show up for his team's training camp…

But it goes further than that: Hellebuyck also lost money for the days he missed the Jets' training camp. The result?

According to a report by Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports), Hellebuyck has lost about $1.15 million in recent weeks. It's pretty crazy when you stop to think about it…

By the time this saga is over, Connor Hellebuyck will have lost more money than the publicly available figures suggest. https://t.co/bUe7uwFp4k — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 19, 2026

Hellebuyck wanted to be traded, but the Jets haven't been able to find a partner to dance with.

And now, this whole situation is getting more and more burdensome with each passing day.

Nevertheless, this saga is going to cost him dearly in the end. And it makes you wonder if he regrets the decisions he's made over the past few weeks…

Chris Kreider doesn't like outdoor games

On Sunday, the Canadiens and the Jets will face off in an outdoor game.

And if Chris Kreider had a choice, he'd probably play that game… indoors.

Kreider, when asked about the subject, said that outdoor games are only fun when his team wins. He doesn't seem like much of a fan of the idea… and he just wants to focus on coming away with the two points at the end of the night.

He's not wrong.

When asked about this weekend's #HeritageClassic game #Habs, Chris Kreider didn't sound like a big fan of #NHL outdoor games: “It's only enjoyable if you win. It's a dog-and-pony show; if you lose, it's kind of a letdown, so two points and winning the hockey game are what matter.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 19, 2026

For the players, it's definitely different.

The ice quality isn't the same, and the environment they're playing in is different too… and that makes for a unique experience—one that some don't necessarily enjoy, judging by Kreider's comments.

But even so, he's right: in the end, what matters is coming away with the win.

And that's what the Canadiens will try to do against the Jets in Winnipeg.

In a nutshell

– Nice.

In honor of the 60th anniversary of the Montreal metro, we quizzed the Habs players about @stminfo In honor of the Montreal metro's 60th anniversary, we quizzed the Habs about the @stminfo #GoHabsGo https://t.co/lRtBvjsDI4 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 19, 2026

– Wow.

Brandon Miller signs a LUCRATIVE contract in Charlotte! https://t.co/7CuSEB6Kfa — RDS (@RDSca) October 19, 2026

– Interesting!

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast about the Minten trade to Boston: We talked about last year's deals with Toronto and Montreal and the one (trade) that didn't go through in time. I heard the last few minutes of that Boston-Toronto trade. Because that one also came down right near the deadline. I heard the last few minutes of those calls were a real doozy over the first-round pick protection. But Boston nailed it. – 10/19 #Leafs #NHLBruins #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 19, 2026

– News from MLB.