Practice: New Uniform, Same Absences

This morning at practice, the Canadiens surprised their fans.

How? By having the players wear new uniforms. That's the big topic of conversation this morning in Brossard, one day before their matchup against the Sharks.

It seems to be a sneak peek at the upcoming “Hometown Remix.” Do you like it or not?

The players are all wearing different gear this morning in Brossard, as you can see with Cole Caufield. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Caufield #NHL https://t.co/HuA0T7DPrY — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 19, 2026

But even though there were new uniforms on the ice, some things haven't changed. For example? The injured players haven't started skating with the group yet.

We're talking about Mike Matheson, Samuel Montembeault, Ivan Demidov, and Florian Xhekaj.

We imagine that at some point, Demidov will start skating again, if all goes well. But for the others, it's not exactly a surprise either.

Matheson's situation is significant. He's still day-to-day according to the Habs, but those who follow us aren't surprised to see that his return isn't exactly imminent.

Mike Matheson still isn't back on the ice. Not at practice, not before practice. The Habs say his status remains day-to-day with his lower-body injury. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 19, 2026

Right now, the Canadiens have 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two healthy goaltenders. Aside from the guys who were in uniform on Saturday, Owen Beck and Adam Engstrom are still options.

If nothing changes (because, yes, things can still change), the Habs will have one extra player per position to take on the road.

Remember that tomorrow, the Sharks will be in town. Otherwise, the team will head to Chicago (for Friday's game) before traveling to Winnipeg for the road game on Sunday night.

Stops in St. Louis and Dallas (Tuesday and Thursday) are also on the schedule next week, before the team returns home to host the Penguins on Halloween night.

In a Nutshell

– Good point, Max.

I like it… Even if it's a little Red Wings-esque. Are you trying to charm Dylan Larkin again, @GeorgesLaraque? — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 19, 2026

– Will the Maple Leafs regret this?

Ahead of his first game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ivar Stenberg says he didn't expect to be the No. 1 overall pick and didn't feel much interest from the Leafs during the pre-draft process. https://t.co/FCYCd2nIFJ — BarDown (@BarDown) October 19, 2026

– Interesting.

NEWS RELEASE: #Sens sign Travis Green to a multi-year contract extension: https://t.co/qyHjq7AiNA PRESS RELEASE: The #Sens grant Travis Green a multi-year contract extension: https://t.co/33vM8sYzjN https://t.co/BiCeaC1kYb — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 19, 2026

– Oh?

Mike Elias has been criticized for years. https://t.co/C3T0OSjDJP https://t.co/t5oaCyHOxP — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 19, 2026

– Tryout in New York.