Practice: New Uniform, Same Absences

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Practice: New Uniform, Same Absences
Credit: Patrick Guillet

This morning at practice, the Canadiens surprised their fans.

How? By having the players wear new uniforms. That's the big topic of conversation this morning in Brossard, one day before their matchup against the Sharks.

It seems to be a sneak peek at the upcoming “Hometown Remix.” Do you like it or not?

But even though there were new uniforms on the ice, some things haven't changed. For example? The injured players haven't started skating with the group yet.

We're talking about Mike Matheson, Samuel Montembeault, Ivan Demidov, and Florian Xhekaj.

We imagine that at some point, Demidov will start skating again, if all goes well. But for the others, it's not exactly a surprise either.

Matheson's situation is significant. He's still day-to-day according to the Habs, but those who follow us aren't surprised to see that his return isn't exactly imminent.

Right now, the Canadiens have 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two healthy goaltenders. Aside from the guys who were in uniform on Saturday, Owen Beck and Adam Engstrom are still options.

If nothing changes (because, yes, things can still change), the Habs will have one extra player per position to take on the road.

Remember that tomorrow, the Sharks will be in town. Otherwise, the team will head to Chicago (for Friday's game) before traveling to Winnipeg for the road game on Sunday night.

Stops in St. Louis and Dallas (Tuesday and Thursday) are also on the schedule next week, before the team returns home to host the Penguins on Halloween night.


In a Nutshell

– Good point, Max.

– Will the Maple Leafs regret this?

– Interesting.

– Oh?

– Tryout in New York.

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