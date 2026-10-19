Joe Kelly explains why a salary cap would help the Dodgers

Many people want to see a salary cap in MLB. Even the Dodgers.

Why do you think the big-market teams also believe it's time to limit the players' share of the pie? For financial reasons, of course.

But how would that work?

Joe Kelly, a former MLB player you might know, explained it all. And he's absolutely right.

Let's say Shohei Ohtani can only make $10 a year. Why would he go make his money in Minneapolis instead of Los Angeles?

Why lose in Pittsburgh or Milwaukee when you can win in L.A. or New York?

Joe Kelly just dropped an anti-cap truth bomb: Even if a salary cap meant every team could only offer Shohei Ohtani $10M, he'd still pick the Dodgers over Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, or Minnesota every single time. Why? Because nobody's Googling “best places to visit in America” and… https://t.co/ImeME9Qd9o — Jeff Bates (@jeffbatesx) October 19, 2026

The best players would still want to go to the big markets, where advertising revenue is higher and where the action is. #TopDestination

The result? The big clubs would make even more money without spending like crazy.

Wealthy owners (who wouldn't have to trim the fat from their current payrolls starting in 2027 if a salary cap were implemented) could spend less and make more money in the long run.

They could pocket that money or make their facilities even more attractive. And their franchise would increase in value.

Why play in a small market with an ordinary locker room when you can go win in a big market with a state-of-the-art clubhouse?

There would also be no more revenue sharing.

It's understandable that players would push to keep the system as it is because they'd be leaving money on the table and cutting themselves off from options.

And it's understandable that the clubs want a salary cap. If the big markets are pushing for it, just know it's not out of the goodness of their hearts…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.