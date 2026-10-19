Aaron Boone will be back with the Yankees in 2027

In 2026, the New York Yankees had a season much like their previous ones. The team got off to a strong start, faltered starting in June, advanced one round in the playoffs, and ended it all with a humiliating playoff loss.

This is, give or take a few details, the same scenario that has been repeating itself for several years in the Bronx.

All of this led to speculation about whether Aaron Boone, the team's manager since the start of the 2018 season, would be back next year. He has only one year left on his contract, and there was a possibility the Yankees might look elsewhere.

But tonight, we learned that won't be the case: Boone will be back at the helm of the team in 2027.

This was the most likely scenario, and now it's become a reality.

Here's the news about Aaron Boone's return that everyone has been anticipating. Boone will be back for 2027, a source confirmed. Pete Caldera broke the story first. https://t.co/8pEJsiUWgq — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) October 19, 2026

With the threat of a labor dispute looming over MLB ahead of the 2027 season, bringing in a new manager who isn't familiar with the team would have been a risk the Yankees clearly didn't want to take. As a result, Boone will be back.

That said, just because Boone will be back in 2027 doesn't mean his long-term future is guaranteed. The manager will be back… but he hasn't signed a contract extension.

This means he'll be managing the team next year while his current contract is set to expire… unless he signs a new deal before the start of next season.

Aaron Boone will return as Yankees manager next season. His current contract ends after this upcoming season. @pcaldera broke the story first. More w/@BrendanKutyNJ: https://t.co/7DjoG79UUx — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) October 19, 2026

It's worth noting that in 2024, Boone managed the Yankees while effectively a lame duck. That year, he led his team all the way to the World Series… and ultimately signed a contract extension at the end of the season.

So it seems that both sides are comfortable with the idea of Boone continuing as manager even though his contract is expiring. It remains to be seen whether, in 2027, he'll be able to do enough to secure a new deal for 2028 and beyond.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.