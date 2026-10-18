Three Names to Watch in the Houston Rumor Mill

The Astros need to make some changes. They'll need to bring in some new players to become a better baseball team again.

But to get something, you have to give something.

The team's infield is crowded, it's expensive, and not everyone will get playing time every day because Yordan Alvarez is the regular designated hitter.

Carlos Correa's injury in 206 solved one problem. But in 2027, he'll theoretically be ready to play.

Trading a player will therefore be almost inevitable. But we know it won't be Correa or Jose Altuve.

The result? Christian Walker, Isaac Paredes, and Jeremy Pena are candidates—all of whom will be free agents in a year.

The Astros are expected to put Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker on the trading block due to Carlos Correa's impending return, per @Chandler_Rome (https://t.co/WrlWoZsyFv) pic.twitter.com/2EthdoPaJq — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 18, 2026

Avoiding the risk of losing all three players at once to free agency is another good reason to trade one of them early.

Chandler Rome (The Athletic) addressed the topic in an article.

Of the three, Walker is the least valuable. This is true for other teams, but also for the Astros.

Trading him would mean taking a financial hit, given that he earns $20 million per season.

Pena and Paredes are certainly not players the club wants to just get rid of like that. But they do have value.

And since the Astros never give out long-term contracts, trading them now before potentially losing them could make sense… if the return is worth it.

I wonder if Correa's return will factor into the Astros' plans. Jim Crane absolutely wanted him, and he got him…

But let's just say that's causing some problems. The veteran will have to play well to justify his spot in the club's starting lineup.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.