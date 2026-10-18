Teoscar Hernandez won’t be able to escape the rumors

Two years ago, the Dodgers re-signed Teoscar Hernandez.

The outfielder, who had spent the 2024 season with the Los Angeles club, had agreed to a three-year deal. The Dodgers wanted him back at the plate.

Last year, after one year on the contract, rumors began to circulate about making room on the roster ahead of the 2026 season. He stayed put.

And this year, it looks like it's the same old story.

Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic), in an article about the Dodgers, mentioned that the Dodgers might need to make room for all their young outfielders who are coming up through the ranks.

And the easiest way to do that would be to trade Teoscar, who is bound to be the subject of trade rumors as the Dodgers look to rejuvenate their roster.

The Dodgers, who spent big to build an MLB powerhouse, now face an uncomfortable reality. Column, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/gRLZnl136p — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 16, 2026

The Dodgers need Andy Pages in center field, Kyle Tucker isn't going anywhere, and the DH spot is obviously filled.

To make room for players like Josue De Paula, trading Hernandez would make sense. And it would free up salary cap space in case of a cap…

The outfielder, who has never been a defensive standout, still has one guaranteed year left on his three-year, $66 million contract, plus option years.

He certainly didn't have the season of his life. But at 34, can he bounce back?

If a team thinks so, a trade could happen. But there's no guarantee the Dodgers will get their asking price, even if he were to become available.

Would he be happy to return to Toronto in a cleanup hitter role?

I don't know if the team wants power since the small ball approach is all the rage right now, but we know that Teo has already seriously considered coming back to town.

Not every club would be willing to absorb such a salary, after all. And I'm sure Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be happy to see him again…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.