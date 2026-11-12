MLB in Brief: 11 Teams in Talks with Jazz Chisholm Jr. | The Otto Lopez Case

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: 11 Teams in Talks with Jazz Chisholm Jr. | The Otto Lopez Case
Credit: New York Yankees

11 teams are courting Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Where will he sign?

Ian Happ and the Mariners: Interest

Is this a logical destination?

Baseball in Montreal

Mikaël Lalancette has the details.

Yu Darvish wants to keep playing

Will he be able to?

Spotted at the A's stadium

In a year, they'll be playing there.

The Marlins don't want to trade Otto Lopez

That makes sense.

The Blue Jays apologize

Anthony Santander's comments continue to spark controversy.

Evan Phillips in Atlanta

Nice move.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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