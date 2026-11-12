MLB in Brief: 11 Teams in Talks with Jazz Chisholm Jr. | The Otto Lopez Case

Where will he sign?

Chisholm is appealing to teams because of his youth (he turns 29 in February), elite baserunning (a common trait among successful postseason teams), and positional versatility.

Different teams are intrigued by his ability to play third base and all three outfield positions, in addition to second base. https://t.co/KoKpD42085

— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 12, 2026