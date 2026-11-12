MLB in Brief: 11 Teams in Talks with Jazz Chisholm Jr. | The Otto Lopez Case
11 teams are courting Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Where will he sign?
Chisholm is appealing to teams because of his youth (he turns 29 in February), elite baserunning (a common trait among successful postseason teams), and positional versatility.
Different teams are intrigued by his ability to play third base and all three outfield positions, in addition to second base. https://t.co/KoKpD42085
— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 12, 2026
Ian Happ and the Mariners: Interest
Is this a logical destination?
Baseball in Montreal
Mikaël Lalancette has the details.
Yu Darvish wants to keep playing
Will he be able to?
Spotted at the A's stadium
In a year, they'll be playing there.
Las Vegas A's Ball Park is set to open in 2028 with a capacity of 33,000 and a cost of 2 billion dollars… Team President Taylor Smith tells me that, based on their studies, he expects the ballpark to play closer to Chase Field than Coors Field. View from my hotel room at the GM meetings in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ZUIE43G89D
— Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) November 12, 2026
The Marlins don't want to trade Otto Lopez
That makes sense.
The Marlins have made it clear they aren't interested in trading Otto Lopez, per @A_Jude pic.twitter.com/m3YCrIOscx
— Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 12, 2026
The Blue Jays apologize
Anthony Santander's comments continue to spark controversy.
Evan Phillips in Atlanta
Nice move.
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