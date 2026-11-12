Charles Davalan: The Dodgers Want to Help Him Make It to the Majors

Will prospect Charles Davalan, a Quebec native playing in the Dodgers' minor leagues, get his chance in the majors in 2027?

I don't know. But everything suggests that the L.A. team wants to give him the tools to make it to the majors as quickly as possible.

Why do I say that?

Because the Dodgers have asked him to play second base in the Arizona Fall League over the past few weeks.

The @Dodgers have so many talented outfielders that figuring out if Davalan can return to second base makes plenty of sense: https://t.co/GtVQ2nBp4E https://t.co/7pcCJ2Tx2w — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) November 9, 2026

Davalan, ranked as the 79th-best prospect in MLB, has been an outfielder for the past two years. But let's just say the Dodgers' outfield is fully staffed.

And that's even though Zyhir Hope, a top prospect, has been sent to Detroit to face off against Tarik Skubal in recent months.

Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages, and Kyle Tucker are all in L.A. And in the minors, five of the top seven prospects are outfielders.

Among them? Josue De Paula, whom the club wants to bring up in 2027 after his strong performances late in the 2026 season. But he'll have to play in the field, given that Shohei Ohtani is occupying the DH spot.

All of this is to say that by having Charles Davalan (the team's No. 6 prospect) play second base this fall, the team is giving him the chance to take a different path to the majors.

That's proof that they believe in him.

Davalan has no experience at second base in the minors, but it's a position he's familiar with nonetheless.

The Quebec native spent the year in A+ (except for one game in AA), and we'll see if the path to the majors opens up for him as early as 2027. If he plays well, he'll get his chance.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.