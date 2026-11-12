Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yordan Alvarez are the MVPs

Tonight, the two MVP awards were presented.

Unsurprisingly, Pete Crow-Armstrong claimed the National League title thanks to his outstanding 2026 season.

As the seventh player in history to achieve a 40/40 season, the Cubs' center fielder was crowned MVP.

He was selected unanimously.

Here are the full NL MVP voting results: pic.twitter.com/Y1APtA8JvB — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 13, 2026

In the American League, Yordan Alvarez earned the title. He, too, won unanimously, in fact.

He had the best stats in the league and became the first designated hitter to win the MVP in the American League. Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) has already done so, but in the National League.

Here are the full AL MVP voting results: pic.twitter.com/Oq4rqGACb9 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 13, 2026

For the first time in history, both the MVP and Cy Young Award winners (Cam Schlittler and Jacob Misiorowski) were selected unanimously.

I think that when it's a close race, some journalists are afraid to break the mold because of the impact of social media. Plus, with Twitter, trends emerge more quickly for certain dominant players.

But anyway. All that to say that PCA and Yordan deserve their titles. They were the best in their respective positions this season.

Will they be able to repeat their feats in 2027?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.