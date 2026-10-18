Randy Arozarena: The Mariners Won’t Be Able to Keep Him

Randy Arozarena had a great 2026 season with the Mariners. And now, he's on the verge of free agency.

The Mariners are expected to make him a qualifying offer. And then what? What will happen when he turns it down?

According to current reports, don't expect the Mariners to be willing to give the outfielder what he's asking for—and what other teams will offer him.

That's one of the reasons why we should expect the former Ray to leave Seattle this winter.

Sources tell Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times that the player could command around $100 million over four years.

It could even go higher. $125 million over five years? A bit more, but over six seasons at less than $25 million per year?

According to @RyanDivish of the @seattletimes, “The Mariners aren't going to match the years or financial commitment that some teams might give [OF, Randy] Arozarena.” Arozarena is expected to be offered the 23.1M QO this year by the Mariners and will likely decline. MLB… pic.twitter.com/x4EfMtZJuM — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) October 14, 2026

Cal Raleigh's “good friend” is also reportedly interested in playing in the East. He'd like to play for a club based in Florida during spring training.

Right now, a few teams are in the mix because of their needs. The Yankees, Red Sox, Mets, Phillies, and Cubs are mentioned by the reporter.

Of that group, only the Cubs don't hold spring training in Florida. But these are the Cubs… and this isn't an exhaustive list of teams that will be interested in the player.

Divish also notes that the player's camp would logically request a no-trade clause—the very factor that prevented Alex Bregman from staying in Boston.

The Blue Jays, who are training in the Tampa Bay area, are expected to be actively involved in the situation this winter. It makes sense.

This is a story to watch.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.