Olivier Cool and the Rouge et Or are perfect

Laval University's Rouge et Or continues its perfect season and can now add another milestone to its history.

Olivier Cool tied Kevin Mital's touchdown record with two touchdown receptions in the second quarter, giving the Laval team a comfortable 24–0 lead over the McGill Redbirds.

The senior wide receiver scored two touchdowns on plays of 13 and 14 yards. With these two scores, he brings his career total to 23 touchdowns, tying Kevin Mital, who set that mark between 2021 and 2023.

Despite this accomplishment, Cool says he remained focused on the game rather than on personal statistics. He finished the game with four receptions for 49 yards, contributing to his team's offensive performance.

Laval Continues Its Dominance and Sets an Attendance Record

The victory allows the Rouge et Or to maintain a perfect record of six wins and no losses. The team also secured home-field advantage at PEPS Stadium for its semifinal on November 7.

The fans also contributed to a memorable day. The 18,030 spectators in attendance brought the total regular-season attendance to 72,544, a record in the program's history. The average of 18,136 spectators per game also sets a record for the Laval team.

Head coach Glen Constantin praised the work of the staff responsible for organizing the games and highlighted the pleasure of playing in front of such a packed crowd.

A Less Convincing Second Half for the Rouge et Or

Despite its substantial lead, Laval faced some challenges after halftime. The offense lost some of its effectiveness, particularly after a key stop by McGill on third down with one yard to go.

Constantin acknowledged that his players had let up and that they will need to maintain a more consistent level of execution in upcoming games.

For the Redbirds, turnovers heavily tipped the scales. Rookie quarterback Elliott Drapeau threw three interceptions, followed by another late in the game against his backup.

McGill coach Alex Surprenant acknowledged that his team needs to address several shortcomings before its next matchup against Montreal. The absence of star running back Jerry Momo, who was injured in the previous game, also had an impact on this contest.

With this victory, Laval solidifies its place among the teams to watch in the playoffs, while McGill will need to quickly regroup to keep its playoff hopes alive.

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