Cyrille Hogan-Saindon: From a Reserve Player in Laval to the Grey Cup with the Alouettes

Four Seasons Without Playing for the Rouge et Or

Among the inspiring stories of Grey Cup week, Cyrille Hogan-Saindon's stands out. The Montreal Alouettes center didn't play a single game during his first four years with the Rouge et Or at Laval University, and now he's one game away from lifting the trophy, as reported by RDS.

After arriving at Laval in 2017, Hogan-Saindon had to settle for a role as a spectator during his freshman season, and again in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, the pandemic led to the cancellation of the season. Many athletes would have given up. He considered doing so, but chose to hang in there.

His former offensive line coach, Carl Brennan, is still impressed. In over 25 years leading the Rouge et Or's offensive line, he has never seen a journey quite like it. “It's the finest example of perseverance and resilience I've seen in my career,” he told RDS.ca.

Brennan acknowledges that the situation was difficult, both for the player and for the coaches. He describes Hogan-Saindon as a true warrior who takes his preparation very seriously. Once thrown into the fray, he far exceeded expectations.

From Insurance Agent to Starting Center

The 29-year-old player, who is usually a man of few words, said he was touched by the praise. He expressed pride in his journey and gratitude for experiencing Grey Cup week, adding that he was glad he chose to stick it out with his friends in Laval.

His story doesn't end there. Signed by the Alouettes as a solid backup after a stint in Ottawa, Hogan-Saindon took the starting center position from Justin Lawrence this season. He even kept it when Lawrence returned from injury, even though Lawrence was seen as the brain of the offensive line.

In the locker room, his intensity has won everyone over. Quarterback Davis Alexander has even admitted to appreciating the “tougher” side of his play. Hogan-Saindon has raised the physical level of the line while shouldering the major strategic responsibilities that come with the center position.

The player described his offensive line's season as exceptional, and the numbers back him up. The Alouettes allowed only 19 quarterback sacks in 18 games—the best total in the CFL, far ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who were second with 29. All five starters on the line, including Hogan-Saindon, received votes for Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Even as a professional, Hogan-Saindon continues to train with Brennan every offseason. According to his former coach, he's a player who's always eager to learn, unlike some who think they know it all.

On Sunday, the offensive line will have its work cut out for it against the Edmonton Elks' defensive line, which has recorded 40 sacks this season. However, the Alouettes did not allow a single sack in their two regular-season matchups against Edmonton. The 113th Grey Cup will be held Sunday at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

Sources

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