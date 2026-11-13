Kenneth Walker’s Status Uncertain for the Chiefs’ Game Against the Falcons

Groin Pain for Star Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs may have to do without their top running back on Sunday. Kenneth Walker missed Friday's practice, and his availability for the game against the Falcons in Atlanta remains uncertain, as reported by RDS.

Walker explained that he was experiencing groin pain. His condition will be reevaluated over the weekend before the team makes a decision.

His absence would be a blow to the Chiefs. Named Super Bowl LX MVP with the Seattle Seahawks, Walker signed with Kansas City as a free agent and is having a remarkable first season with his new team. He has racked up 872 rushing yards, just eight yards behind the NFL leader, Bijan Robinson. Since he has played one fewer game, his average of 109 yards per game is the best in the league.

The running back has also played a key role in the passing game, with 22 receptions for 172 yards and four touchdowns.

Emmett Johnson Ready to Step Up

If Walker can't play, rookie Emmett Johnson is expected to take on a bigger role. A fifth-round pick in the last draft, he has made the most of every opportunity he's been given. He has totaled 111 yards and one touchdown on just 26 carries, in addition to catching 14 passes for 237 yards and another touchdown.

Head coach Andy Reid assured that Johnson would play regardless, with or without Walker, adding that everyone has confidence in him.

The Chiefs will, however, be able to count on a new face. Acquired from the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline on Tuesday, wide receiver Josh Downs is expected to make his debut with the team on Sunday. According to Tom Pelissero, Kansas City acquired Downs and a seventh-round pick in 2027 in exchange for fourth- and fifth-round picks in the same year.

Downs will add depth to the receiving corps. He caught 33 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown in nine games this season with the Colts. His best season came in 2024, when he racked up 803 yards in 14 games.

The Chiefs are also monitoring the health of Patrick Mahomes, who is dealing with a sprained elbow in his throwing arm. Andy Reid has described his condition as day-to-day, but the quarterback should be able to play if he completes his practice sessions as usual this week.

Sources

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