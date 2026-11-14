Shawne Merriman: Text Messages Resurface in the Case of Kimberly Fattorini’s Death

Text messages submitted to the court by the family

The death of Kimberly Fattorini, a Playboy employee who died in 2017, is back in the news. Text messages allegedly exchanged between former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman and a friend on the day of her death have been filed in court by the young woman's family, as reported by TMZ.

According to court documents obtained by the media outlet, the conversation allegedly took place on July 21, 2017, between Merriman and nightclub promoter Elias Wehbe. On that day, 30-year-old Kimberly Fattorini was found unconscious in a Los Angeles residence and later pronounced dead.

In these exchanges, Wehbe allegedly described three women present at his home—including Kimberly Fattorini—in degrading terms, explaining that he wanted to get rid of them. He also reportedly complained that they refused to leave, asking Merriman to have another man text the young woman.

Kimberly's parents, DeAnn and Ferdinand Fattorini, maintain that these messages show that Wehbe helped arrange for their daughter—who was intoxicated at the time—to leave with Merriman.

A Contested $4 Million Judgment

These messages are part of a legal battle that has been ongoing for several years. In 2019, Kimberly's parents filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against Merriman and others, alleging that their daughter had been drugged before succumbing to an overdose.

The coroner's office had ruled the death accidental after finding alcohol, cocaine, and GHB in her system. According to the lawsuit, the young woman reportedly wrote to a promoter that a friend of Merriman's had poured GHB into her drink.

In 2025, a jury found Merriman, Elias Wehbe, J.P. Castro, and Monica Maass civilly liable. A judge formalized the $4 million judgment last October. The nightclubs named in the lawsuit, however, were exonerated.

Wehbe is now attempting to have the amount of the judgment reduced. Kimberly's parents oppose this, arguing that these messages support the jury's findings.

It is important to note that this is a civil case. Shawne Merriman has never faced criminal charges in this matter, and he has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His representatives have previously stated that he was present at the party, while denying that he drugged or assaulted the young woman. His spokesperson also noted that he remains deeply troubled by her death but cannot discuss it due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

A former star linebacker for the San Diego Chargers, Merriman was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2005.

Sources

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