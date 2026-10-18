INTERVIEW | Patrice Brisebois’ Advice for Jakub Dobes and Kirby Dach

Last night, Patrice Brisebois attended the Canadiens game in a suite at the Bell Centre with the Hellmann's team.

The goal? To showcase his ad campaign with the company (which is itself a partner of the Montreal Canadiens) and meet some Habs fans.

Here's the ad in question, for those who haven't seen it. You can see him signing a hot dog with mayo.

This isn't the first time the former Canadiens player has teamed up with the brand. Two years ago, his “Champion's Recipe” ad aired. So a bond of trust already existed between Brisebois and the company.

DansLesCoulisses was invited to cover the event and speak with people involved in the ad, including Patrice Brisebois.

Everyone in the VIP lounge was treated very well, and it's clear why Brisebois was chosen to represent Hellmann's. He wasn't just there to make an appearance—he genuinely spoke with everyone throughout the evening.

And just like in his commercial, he topped hot dogs with mayo for the people in the VIP box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DansLesCoulisses (@dlcoulisses)

In an interview with DansLesCoulisses, Brisebois said he was proud to partner with a brand like Hellmann's, but also proud that they thought of him. After all, it would have been easy to pick an active player to star in the ad.

But the appeal of a former player who has won the Stanley Cup in the past and is still active within the Canadiens' organization (as chairman of the alumni board) is just as important.

Speaking of the current team, Brisebois likes what he sees in the organization, which now needs to bring in some experience to take it to the next level.

But don't count on him to try his hand at being GM: the former defenseman trusts the people in place to bring in the missing pieces and support the players who are already performing well and are already here.

WE LOVE SATURDAYS AS MUCH AS COLE WE LOVE SATURDAYS AS MUCH AS COLE #GoHabsGo https://t.co/gJCkYjaW8u — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2026

He was also asked, as a player who has seen Bell Centre fans criticize him in the past, if he had any advice for Jakub Dobes and Kirby Dach—two players who aren't exactly in the fans' good graces these days.

His response? They need to focus solely on what they can control.

Ultimately, even though the league is demanding and it's sometimes hard to tune out the outside noise, he recommends that the guys focus fully on their training and other aspects (like watching game footage) to get back on track.

They can't let themselves be influenced in this way if they want to become the players they're capable of being again.

Still, Patrice Brisebois points out that Montreal is the best place in the world to play hockey, even if it comes with the pressure to perform well.

He got through it by working hard. We'll see if that's the case for the current players.

Overtime

– Megan Fowler, the company's assistant brand manager in Toronto, confirmed to us that partnering with a Canadiens legend recognized by multiple generations is important for the brand.

By the way, did you know that Quebec is recognized as a major market in the country for Hellmann's mayonnaise sales? We obviously eat quite a bit of it.

– For those wondering: yes, signing a hot dog with mayo is the weirdest autograph of Brisebois's career—even though he's been signing things for years.

But he loves the idea, of course.

– As chairman of the alumni board for the past year, Patrice Brisebois has praised the relationship between the Canadiens and the alumni. They're treated well.

Their relationship with the Habs' management is excellent… and the role of chairman of the alumni board, looking back on it after a year, has lived up to his expectations. He also thanked Réjean Houle for his 27-year contribution as chairman before him.