David Reinbacher, Jacob Fowler, and Oliver Kapanen will play tonight

The Montreal Canadiens practiced this morning in preparation for their Saturday night game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.

This practice gave us some important insights into tonight's lineup.

Jacob Fowler will be the starting goaltender, while David Reinbacher and Oliver Kapanen will make their season debuts.

Fowler was the first goaltender to take the ice and the first to come off, and we later received confirmation that he would be in net tonight.

Jacob Fowler starts tonight — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 17, 2026

Fowler is the first goalie off the ice after facing a few close-range shots from Marciano #GoHabsGo https://t.co/pXb6yaueqO — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 17, 2026

Fowler's solid performances since his recall from Laval have made him the go-to goalie in Montreal right now, as he's currently ahead of Jakub Dobes as the starting goaltender.

Let's hope he has another strong game in his second matchup against the Buffalo Sabres this week.

As for David Reinbacher, it has been confirmed that he will join the lineup in place of Adam Engstrom, making his first NHL appearance of the season.

Reinbacher will play alongside Arber Xhekaj.

Paired with Xhekaj — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 17, 2026

Finally, on offense, Oliver Kapanen will finally make his season debut after missing seven games due to injury.

He'll take Owen Beck's spot on the fourth line with Jake Evans and Kirby Dach. This means no lines will be broken up for Kapanen's return.

Kapanen in with Evans and Dach tonight #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 17, 2026

It's also worth noting that Juraj Slafkovsky was at practice this morning and is expected to play tonight.

After taking a day off for therapy yesterday, Slafkovsky is participating in the morning skate. #Habs host the Sabres tonight for their second meeting of the season. https://t.co/rqphs4fCZz — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) October 17, 2026

In Brief

– Bad news for the Leafs.

John Tavares is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the Maple Leafs announced. https://t.co/13E9f0x6yw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2026

– Ouch.

The Leafs are listing John Tavares as week-to-week with a lower-body injury. According to the team, the “week-to-week” designation means he could be out for up to six weeks. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) October 17, 2026

– What do you think?

Which of the two Maxes do you think is right? Max Lapierre, who thinks Cole Hutson crossed the line, or Max Van Houtte, who doesn't see a problem with it? @Molson_Canadian https://t.co/PnfaxHNVJ0 — La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) October 17, 2026

– Read this.