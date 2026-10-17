David Reinbacher, Jacob Fowler, and Oliver Kapanen will play tonight

Mathis Therrien
David Reinbacher, Jacob Fowler, and Oliver Kapanen will play tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

The Montreal Canadiens practiced this morning in preparation for their Saturday night game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.

This practice gave us some important insights into tonight's lineup.

Jacob Fowler will be the starting goaltender, while David Reinbacher and Oliver Kapanen will make their season debuts.

Fowler was the first goaltender to take the ice and the first to come off, and we later received confirmation that he would be in net tonight.

Fowler's solid performances since his recall from Laval have made him the go-to goalie in Montreal right now, as he's currently ahead of Jakub Dobes as the starting goaltender.

Let's hope he has another strong game in his second matchup against the Buffalo Sabres this week.

As for David Reinbacher, it has been confirmed that he will join the lineup in place of Adam Engstrom, making his first NHL appearance of the season.

Reinbacher will play alongside Arber Xhekaj.

Finally, on offense, Oliver Kapanen will finally make his season debut after missing seven games due to injury.

He'll take Owen Beck's spot on the fourth line with Jake Evans and Kirby Dach. This means no lines will be broken up for Kapanen's return.

It's also worth noting that Juraj Slafkovsky was at practice this morning and is expected to play tonight.


In Brief

– Bad news for the Leafs.

– Ouch.

– What do you think?

– Read this.

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