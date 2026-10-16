Two receivers to watch on the London side

The matchup between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, scheduled for Sunday in London, promises to be a particularly intriguing NFL showdown.

While Marvin Harrison Jr. will be one of the players to watch for Houston, Parker Washington could very well steal the show thanks to his recent performances with Jacksonville.

The Jaguars wide receiver shone brightly in his team's last game. Last Sunday, he caught two touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence to help secure a surprise 19-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

His spectacular catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter, in particular, allowed Jacksonville to take the lead. It was a game-changing play that underscores the young player's growing importance to the Jaguars' offense.

Trevor Lawrence was quick to highlight his teammate's strengths. According to the quarterback, Washington stands out as much for his physical strength as for his ability to gain yards after the catch. His reliability under pressure and his effectiveness in the middle of the field are also valuable assets for the Florida offense.

A receiver who also shines on special teams

Selected in the sixth round of the 2023 draft after his time at Penn State, Parker Washington is gradually establishing himself as an indispensable offensive weapon. Despite his 5-foot-10 frame, he has already recorded 22 receptions, 352 yards, and four touchdowns this season.

His impact, however, isn't limited to the passing game. In 2024, against the New England Patriots, he returned a punt 96 yards for a touchdown at Wembley Stadium. It is precisely there that the Jaguars will officially host the Texans on Sunday, as part of the two teams' second London game.

A Rivalry That Promises an Intense Battle

This matchup also brings back memories of a spectacular showdown from last season. Houston erased a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 36–29, with Davis Mills starting at quarterback in place of the injured C.J. Stroud.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is therefore expecting a physical and hard-fought matchup. After that loss, Jacksonville finished the regular season with eight straight wins.

For their part, the Texans arrive in England after winning their first game of the season, a convincing 26–3 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Head coach DeMeco Ryans notably praised his team's defensive progress, particularly on third downs.

On Sunday, Parker Washington will have another opportunity to prove his value and establish himself as one of the standout players in this NFL showdown in London.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.