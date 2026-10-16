Shohei Ohtani plans to pitch in 2027

With the exception of his three-run homer in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, things didn't go as planned for Shohei Ohtani in the playoffs.

The Japanese star posted a .162 batting average during this postseason, with one home run—his first since August 18 at Coors Field—and just three RBIs.

Still, after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated last night (Thursday), Ohtani made it clear that he expects to pitch in 2027.

“Yes, absolutely. And I'm looking forward to having a better season next year.”

The Japanese star made 14 starts on the mound in 2026 and posted a 1.79 earned run average, but he hasn't taken the mound since July 3.

Then, in September, he said he would focus on his role as a hitter for the rest of the season, as issues with his left knee and right bicep complicated his attempts to return to pitching for the Dodgers—injuries that will likely require one or two surgeries this winter.

Shohei Ohtani said it is “hard to tell” if he'll need either knee or bicep surgery this offseason. He also said he plans to pitch again next season. #Dodgers — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 16, 2026

Despite the “unicorn's” desire to pitch next year, the Dodgers will need to carefully consider the matter.

This is because there appears to be a concerning correlation between his rehabilitation program and his offensive performance. Indeed, after throwing a session in the bullpen on August 8, Ohtani batted just .198 with an OPS of .690, in addition to 34 strikeouts.

Admittedly, with the California team's season officially over, Ohtani will be able to focus on the injuries that have limited his contribution on the mound. But it's still unclear whether he'll undergo surgery or what the timeline is for his return to play next season.

The Dodgers have a hot potato on their hands.

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