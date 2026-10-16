MLB in Brief: Tarik Skubal Refuses to Make a Prediction | The End of the Dynasty

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Tarik Skubal Refuses to Make a Prediction | The End of the Dynasty
Credit: MLB

Tarik Skubal Refuses to Commit

Will he stay in Los Angeles?

His situation is the talk of the town.

Game at 6:10 p.m.

That's the plan for tonight.

Shawn Armstrong will pitch for Cleveland.

The end of the Dodgers' dynasty?

That's a bit much, isn't it?

Brandon Woodruff is getting ready

He wants to pitch in the World Series.

The Astros' payroll

What will it look like in 2027?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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