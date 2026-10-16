MLB in Brief: Tarik Skubal Refuses to Make a Prediction | The End of the Dynasty

Tarik Skubal Refuses to Commit

Will he stay in Los Angeles?

Tarik Skubal, when asked if he would like to return to the Dodgers: “I'm really not going to comment on my future.” (via @SportsNetLA) pic.twitter.com/TXWv7Fj5Wx — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2026

His situation is the talk of the town.

On Tarik Skubal, baseball's most prominent free agent after this season, who reflected on his time in Los Angeles (and less so on his future): https://t.co/3QAAPxPWWS — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 16, 2026

Game at 6:10 p.m.

That's the plan for tonight.

#Rays and #Guardians are set for a 6:10 p.m. first pitch tonight for ALCS Game 4 in Cleveland, according to an MLB release — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 16, 2026

Shawn Armstrong will pitch for Cleveland.

Shawn Armstrong will start Game 4 of the ALCS for the Guardians on Friday night, weather permitting, as an opener. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) October 16, 2026

The end of the Dodgers' dynasty?

That's a bit much, isn't it?

Is the dynasty over? The Dodgers' bid for a three-peat ended with a sweep by the Brewers in the NLCS. Now, Shohei Ohtani's struggles, an aging lineup, and Tarik Skubal's future are among the questions facing Los Angeles this offseason. Read for free: https://t.co/HHfqqOFeHA pic.twitter.com/S3ckB8rTHo — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 16, 2026

Brandon Woodruff is getting ready

He wants to pitch in the World Series.

Brandon Woodruff Hopes To Pitch In World Series https://t.co/IuP8amN1oH pic.twitter.com/upq7RZICY8 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 16, 2026

The Astros' payroll

What will it look like in 2027?

Analyzing the Astros' payroll and the challenges facing their next general manager – https://t.co/zRkG9bXwgr — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 16, 2026

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